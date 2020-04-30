9:34am PT by Rick Porter
TV Ratings: 'Masked Singer' Holds Down Top Demo Spot
Unscripted stalwarts The Masked Singer and Survivor remained atop the broadcast ratings on Wednesday, while CBS' SEAL Team and SWAT each brought in their second-largest audiences of the season.
The Masked Singer scored a 2.0 rating among adults 18-49 on Fox, even with last week's preliminary numbers (it adjusted up to 2.1 in the finals), and 7.48 million viewers, down a bit from last week's 8.14 million. After-show After the Mask came in at 1.2 and 4.58 million viewers.
At CBS, Survivor's 1.5 in the 18-49 demographic and 8.04 million viewers were even with last week. SEAL Team (0.8, 5.82 million) and SWAT (0.7, 4.99 million) were both above their season averages, and if their total-viewer counts hold in the finals, they'll have their second-biggest same-day tallies of the season.
The CW was the only other English-language broadcaster to air an original program Wednesday with Riverdale, which was steady at 0.2 in adults 18-49. ABC and NBC each had full nights of reruns.
Fox topped the adults 18-49 rankings in primetime with a 1.6 rating, finishing comfortably ahead of the 1.0 for second-place CBS. ABC and Univision tied for third at 0.6, just in front of NBC's 0.5. Telemundo followed with a 0.4, and The CW trailed at 0.1.
