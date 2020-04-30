TV Ratings: 'Masked Singer' Holds Down Top Demo Spot

'Survivor' takes the total-viewer crown Wednesday, and CBS' 'SWAT' has its second-largest audience of the season.

Unscripted stalwarts The Masked Singer and Survivor remained atop the broadcast ratings on Wednesday, while CBS' SEAL Team and SWAT each brought in their second-largest audiences of the season.

The Masked Singer scored a 2.0 rating among adults 18-49 on Fox, even with last week's preliminary numbers (it adjusted up to 2.1 in the finals), and 7.48 million viewers, down a bit from last week's 8.14 million. After-show After the Mask came in at 1.2 and 4.58 million viewers.

At CBS, Survivor's 1.5 in the 18-49 demographic and 8.04 million viewers were even with last week. SEAL Team (0.8, 5.82 million) and SWAT (0.7, 4.99 million) were both above their season averages, and if their total-viewer counts hold in the finals, they'll have their second-biggest same-day tallies of the season.

The CW was the only other English-language broadcaster to air an original program Wednesday with Riverdale, which was steady at 0.2 in adults 18-49. ABC and NBC each had full nights of reruns.

Fox topped the adults 18-49 rankings in primetime with a 1.6 rating, finishing comfortably ahead of the 1.0 for second-place CBS. ABC and Univision tied for third at 0.6, just in front of NBC's 0.5. Telemundo followed with a 0.4, and The CW trailed at 0.1.

