TV Ratings: 'Masked Singer,' 'Survivor' Finales Fall vs. Impeachment Coverage

ABC's 'Live in Front of a Studio Audience' is also down from its first outing in May.

The finale of The Masked Singer topped Wednesday's broadcast ratings, beating out the finale of Survivor on CBS and ABC's second Live in Front of a Studio Audience special. Both unscripted shows were down from their most recent finales, as was ABC's re-creation of All in the Family and Good Times. ABC and CBS also broke into both shows with updates on the impeachment vote in Congress.

The Masked Singer finale at 9 p.m. on Fox scored a 2.2 rating in adults 18-49 (vs. 1.9 last week) and a season-high 8.33 million viewers, but it dropped off considerably from the 3.6 and 11.47 million for last season's finale. The show ended its fall run as network TV's top-rated entertainment show in adults 18-49. A recap show at 8 p.m. delivered a 1.7 in the demo and 6.43 million viewers.

Survivor's finale averaged 1.2 in adults 18-49 and 6.43 million viewers, on par with its same-day season averages but below both of last season's closers, which averaged 1.5 in the demo and 7.47 million viewers. The pretaped reunion show came in at 0.8 and 4.49 million viewers from 10:30-11 p.m.

Live in Front of a Studio Audience, which featured two interruptions for impeachment news, couldn't match its debut in May but earned decent numbers: It averaged a 1.1 in adults 18-49 and 5.79 million viewers vs. 1.7 and 10.36 million in May. Comedy reruns filled out the night.

NBC pre-empted a rerun of Ellen's Greatest Night of Giveaways at 8 p.m. ET to stay with impeachment coverage, drawing 4.44 million viewers and 0.8 in adults 18-49. A Masters of Illusion Christmas special on The CW posted a 0.1 in the 18-49 demo.

Fox led primetime on the broadcast networks in adults 18-49 with a 2.0 rating, well ahead of CBS' 1.1. ABC came in third at 0.8, slightly in front of NBC's 0.7. Univision came in at 0.4, Telemundo at 0.3 and The CW at 0.2.

