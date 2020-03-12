TV Ratings: 'Masked Singer' Rises, Tops 'Survivor' in Total Viewers

The Masked Singer led Wednesday's primetime ratings in both adults 18-49 and total viewers, moving ahead of CBS' Survivor for the first time in a month in the latter measure. The night also included a 15-minute presidential address on the coronavirus pandemic, meaning some program ratings are likely inaccurate.

The Masked Singer scored a 1.9 rating in the 18-49 demographic on Fox, up 0.1 from a week ago, and 7.22 million viewers, its second-highest total of the current cycle. Lego Masters (1.1, 3.68 million) is also up week to week, pending updates.

Survivor declined slightly vs. a week ago, coming in at 1.3 in adults 18-49 and 6.97 million viewers. SEAL Team (0.8, 5.36 million) and SWAT (0.6, 4.22 million) are currently showing improvements, subject to change as they were pushed back about 15 minutes in the eastern half of the country for the Oval Office address.

The CW's Riverdale (0.2 in adults 18-49) and Nancy Drew (0.1) were both steady, and were the only other original shows on the broadcast networks. NBC aired repeats of its Chicago dramas, and ABC ran a night of fan-favorite Modern Family episodes (plus a half-hour of news coverage).

Fox led primetime among adults 18-49 by a comfortable margin, scoring a 1.5 rating. CBS finished second at 0.9. ABC and NBC tied for third at 0.6. Univision and Telemundo also tied at 0.4, and The CW drew a 0.2.

