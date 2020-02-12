'The Masked Singer': Third Contestant of Season Three, Revealed

Following the elimination and reveal of Drew Carey and Lil Wayne, Fox's The Masked Singer season three continued Wednesday with group A. This gave viewers and celebrity panelists Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger another chance to guess who could be under the remaining four masks of the group. Leah Remini joined as a guest panelist. As a Valentine’s Day gimmick, clues also came from their "loved ones" and the celebrities also wrote cards to the panel.

After a group number to kick off the show, the Turtle was up again. The Turtle’s ninth grade bio teacher appeared in his new clue video to talk about how impressive he is. "I hope you have the time of your life," she said. A map with Seoul marked on it and Greek letters on a chalkboard appeared in the clue package. The Turtle sang "There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back" by Shawn Mendes, and he showed off some dance moves. The Turtle’s Valentine’s Day read, "I’ll never forget the morning we spent together," addressed to Scherzinger. The panel guessed it could be Jaden Smith, Hunter Hayes and Nick Lachey. Other possibilities not guessed were Jesse McCartney or Nick Carter.

Miss Monster’s hair stylist appeared in her clue package, and he said "she’s my spiritual mom." A slice of pizza, white socks, camouflage clothes and a checkered teddy bear — all hanging on a clothesline — appeared in the clue package. "She’s all about spreading love," the hair stylist added. She sang "You Don’t Own Me," and for her card was addressed to Thicke, saying, "I only have eye for you; we even had a rendezvous in sin city." The panel guessed it could be Mary Wilson, Queen Latifah and Gloria Gaynor. After the official guesses, they threw out Chaka Khan as a possibility, which was a solid guess.

The Kangaroo’s younger brother spoke on her behalf in a clue package that featured a model airplane, an angel and houseplants. The brother is only younger by a year, and he said she was a drama queen in her teenage years. "When tragedy hit our family, she was the glue that held our family together," he said. The Kangaroo sang "Diamonds" by Rihanna, and her Valentine’s Day card went to Remini. "We’ve sat at the same table, and your courage has inspired me," it said, suggesting they may have appeared on The View together. The panel guessed it was Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Lindsay Lohan and Jordin Sparks. The Kangaroo has been the hardest to pin down in this group, but it seems likely that she’s a professional singer, based on her voice.

The White Tiger’s college buddy spoke for him in his clue package and told a story about him and the Tiger making up a dance routine on the spot to impress a group of women. "Smell what I’m cooking?" he said. A landline phone, a quarter, a pat of butter, a dartboard and foam fingers appeared in the video. The Tiger sang "We Will Rock You" by Queen, and his card was addressed to McCarthy and read, "I’m wild about you, but I know your husband will appreciate this card even more." McCarthy still thought it was Rob Gronkowski, but other guesses included Fabio and Joe Manganiello.

After the vote, Miss Monster lost and had to unmask. Miss Monster revealed herself to be Chaka Khan. The Masked Singer continues with Group B next week.