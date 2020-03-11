'The Masked Singer': Which U.S. Politician Was Just Revealed?

On Fox's The Masked Singer season three on Wednesday, Group C finally took the stage for the first time, introducing viewers to six new secret celebrities. Panelists Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger offered guesses as to who could be under the masks. In this group, Night Angel, Astronaut, Bear, T-Rex, Rhino and Swan competed. In the end, one singer was revealed.

First up was the Night Angel, whose clue package included a motel, the numbers '4,' '5' and '6,' and ducks. She sang "You Give Love a Bad Name" by Bon Jovi and sported an impressive lower register. Panel guesses included Taylor Dayne, Monica and Lil’ Kim.

The Bear followed with a performance of "Baby Got Back." Her clue package involved hockey and fries. There were references to her being a mother as well as to her being a “polarizing” person. She seemed to have a comedian’s sensibilities, but the clues also indicated an athlete. Panel guesses were all over the place, including Tonya Harding, Britney Spear, Candace Cameron Bure and Tina Fey.

The Astronaut teased that he has always wanted to "fly high." His clue package featured a broom, bones and a reference to Pitch Perfect. He sang "You Say" by Lauran Daigle, and it seemed like he probably has some professional singing experience. Following the "pitch perfect" clue, Adam DeVine was a guess, but so were Lance Bass and Zac Efron.

Up next was the T-Rex, who hinted at a famous family and had a clue package that featured a doll and references to dance. She implied that she was discovered early in her career. After singing "So What" by Pink, the panel guessed the T-Rex could be Rebecca Black, Maddie Ziegler or Kourtney Kardashian.

The Rhino had a clue package that revealed he recovered from addiction. A bike, butterflies and a guitar appeared in his video. He sang John Hiatt's "Have a Little Faith in Me," and he showcased a definitely country twang in his vocals. This led the panel to guess it could be Tim McGraw, but they also guessed Tim Tebow and Jason Aldean.

Closing out the Group C performances, the Swan sang "Fever." Fangs and ghosts appeared in her clue package, and she said that she refuses to be "tuned out." She had the weakest vocals of the group, but she put on a strong performance, making it likely that she’s an athlete or actor. The panel guessed a slew of actresses, including Sarah Michelle Gellar, Nina Dobrev and Jennifer Love Hewitt.

After the vote, the Bear had to unmask. The panel gave their final guesses, including Christina Applegate, Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin and Fey. However, no one was correct. The Bear unmasked and revealed herself to be former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin.