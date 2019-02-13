'The Masked Singer': Who Could the Remaining Singers Be?

Here are the best guesses for who could be under the final five masks.

LaToya Jackson was unmasked on Fox’s The Masked Singer tonight, but five secret celebrities still remain in the competition. Comedian JB Smoove joined celebrity panelists Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke and Nicole Scherzinger to offer guesses as to who could be under the masks. The Monster, Lion, Bee, Rabbit and Peacock remain in the competition.

Here’s a breakdown of who each of them might be based on the new clues given tonight and from previous weeks.

THE MONSTER

Tonight’s clues: “Being here has given me a chance to share my true voice to the world,” the Monster said in his latest clue package. He also noted that he grew up down South, and he had to stay inside because it was too dangerous out. Has won awards, has been considered a “bad boy,” and was shown flying on private jet in the clue package. “I’ve decided to step back in the ring,” he said. “Tonight, I’m coming out swinging.”

Past clues: The Monster has sung different genres every week, making it likely that he is a professional singer. He has made references to being an athlete, potentially a golfer or boxer. A boombox and a money gun have appeared in his previous clue packages.

Panel guesses: Lil Jon, Mike Tyson, Tommy Davidson

Who it could be: Since the Monster noted that he has never been in In Living Color, it can’t be Tommy Davidson. It seems like he has singing experience and also a sense of humor, so one guess is Wayne Brady. But there have also been allusions to the fact that it could be a rapper, so T-Pain, who does sing in addition to rapping, could be under the mask, or Nelly.

THE LION

Tonight’s clues: The Lion’s clue package today mimicked a film noir and showed the masked celebrity in a casino setting. She made additional references to a “sisterhood,” suggesting she could be a former girl band member. A newspaper headline referenced Hailey, which is a town in Idaho.

Past clues: She always mentions wanting to break out of the pack, suggesting she’s a member of a girl group who wants to go solo. She has implied that she has done activism in the past and also alluded to being Hollywood royalty in her past, suggesting she’s from a famous family.

Panel guesses: Mel B, Kelly Rowland, Hailee Steinfeld, Angela Lansbury

Who it could be: The panelists are on the wrong track with the whole girl group thing. It seems highly likely that the Lion is Rumer Willis and that the sisters she has been referring to are her actual sisters. This guess was pretty much confirmed by the Hailey, Idaho clue in tonight’s clue package, because Willis was born there.

THE BEE

Tonight’s clues: Synchronized singers appeared in the Bee’s video, and she name-dropped several song titles by iconic singers like Tina Turner, Patti LaBelle and Gladys Knight. She revealed that she has ten Grammys.

Past clues: The Bee has given many hints that she is a longtime singer trying to make a comeback. She previously revealed that her singing career began many decades ago, and she often calls herself a Queen Bee.

Panel guesses: Gladys Knight, Patti LaBelle, Anita Baker

Who it could be: The panel’s guesses for this one seem strong, except for the fact that none of those three artists holds 10 Grammys. Chaka Khan, however, does have 10 Grammys and seems to be in the right age range as the other guesses.

THE RABBIT

Tonight’s clues: He once again implied that he was a member of boy band. He also said that he has been puppeted by others in the past and appeared with puppet strings in the video. He also made references to cooking and to his “achy breaky heart.” He said he has 17 tattoos.

Past clues: He brought out a magic kit in one episode and has made many references to being in a boy band. He also often twitches on stage. He has made multiple references to the band ‘N Sync, including saying “it’s gonna be me” in one episode.

Panel guesses: JC Chasez, Donnie Wahlberg, Joey Fatone, Billy Ray Cyrus

Who it could be: The ‘N Sync clues are likely a misdirect. AJ McLean from the Backstreet Boys seems to be the best guess for who’s under the mask. He does have a lot of tattoos, and he wore a straitjacket on his solo album cover, which is part of the Rabbit’s signature costume.

THE PEACOCK

Tonight’s clues: He said he has hosted awards shows and that he was a child prodigy, having been famous for a long time. He made additional references to possibly being a magician and a performer who has been in the business for a while.

Past clues: In the past, the Peacock has made many references to being famous as a kid. He plays the piano and has said putting on a show is in his DNA. He also said he has been a part of a magic act. Part of his costume is rainbow, and he brought a wig out as one of his clue items.

Panel guesses: Neil Patrick Harris, Wayne Brady, Donny Osmond

Who it could be: Donny Osmond seems like the most likely candidate here. The wig and rainbow cape are likely a reference to when he starred in Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.