'The Masked Singer': Who Was the Astronaut?

The top six secret singers of The Masked Singer season three took to the stage on Wednesday night. Celebrity chef and TV personality Gordon Ramsay joined panelists Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Nichole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke to guess who could be under the various masks. The six contestants also made "masked munchies," food dishes that further hinted at who they could be. Find out who was revealed at the end of the episode as well as the best guesses for who the rest could be, below.

Kitty, who was in the bottom the previous week, was up first. "I’ve been on many stages and played many roles," she said. A silver apple, a toy monkey, and a carton of milk appeared in her blue package. She sang "Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend," and made a cake for her "masked munchy." She said that it was sweet and layered just like her. McCarthy thought the cake was in a soap dish, suggesting that she could be a soap opera star. Ramsay came out with a strong guess: Charlotte Church. There were a lot of acting clues throughout, and Jeong followed those to guess Lea Michele. Scherzinger disagreed, and McCarthy guessed Eva Longoria.

Rhino was up next, saying that he needs “quiet, tranquility, serenity” and to “take time with nature” heading into the competition. He hinted at having kids, and a wooden stool, guitar picks, and a reference to Nirvana appeared in the clue package. He sang “Die A Happy Man,” and his dish was spaghetti and meatballs. “Is my name on the tip of your tongue?” he hinted. Jeong guessed it was Jeff Bridges, thinking the spaghetti could have been a reference to a “Spaghetti Western.” Ramsay thought it was Charles Kelley from Lady Antebellum, and McCarthy picked up on a clue about Missouri and guessed it was Barry Zito.

The Frog’s clue package included chocolates, a jersey with a backwards 23 on it, the number 13, a Twinkie, and a conspiracy board. He decided to do a more stripped-down performance than usual and sang "Whatever It Takes" by Imagine Dragons. For his dish, he brought out catfish. Ramsay thought it was Lil Jon, and Thicke thought it was Bow Wow. Scherzinger guessed Omarion, which was a good guess.

Night Angel hinted that she has “gotten a lot of calls” in her life, including some that have “upended her life.” She also made a reference to “Free Your Mind” by En Vogue. Fish hooks and a help hotline were featured in the clue package before her performance of “Black Velvet.” Crickets on skewers were her hint dish. Jeong guessed it was Chilli from TLC, and McCarthy guessed it was Kandi Burruss. Scherzinger thought it was Dawn Robinson.

Astronaut’s clue package included a joker card, a reference to Frozen, a hay bale, and a lobster. He also threw a paper plane and emphasized the word “watch.” He sang “Story Of My Life” by One Direction, and his dish was a King cake from New Orleans. “This is one of my all-time favorite foods for celebrating,” Astronaut said. Jeong actually made a good guess with Jonathan Groff. Scherzinger guessed Skylar Astin, and Ramsay guessed Jonathan Taylor Thomas, and Thicke agreed.

Turtle closed things out, saying that he has been “riddled with insecurities.” A giant chess board, a heart, a clock, and a stuffed ram appeared in his clue package. He sang “Stay” by Alessia Cara, and his dish was chips and “apple salsa.” Thicke guessed Gavin DeGraw, while Ramsay thought it was Adam Lambert, which was the strongest guess. McCarthy has guessed it in the past, too. However, Jeong thought it was Zayn Malik.

The singer with the least amount of votes was Astronaut, and the panel had to give their final guesses before the unmasking. McCarthy went with Ben Platt; Thicke and Ramsay went with Jonathan Taylor Thomas; Scherzinger guessed Hunter Hayes; Jeong closed things out by guessing Skylar Astin. The Astronaut took off his mask and revealed himself to be country singer Hunter Hayes, which Scherzinger had correctly guessed.

The quarterfinals take place next week on Fox.