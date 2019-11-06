'The Masked Singer': Who Was the Black Widow?

In the second episode of The Masked Singer on Wednesday night, Black-ish’s Anthony Anderson joined panelists Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke and Jenny McCarthy to guess who the episode’s five undercover stars could be. One more artist unmasked at the end. In this episode, singers also revealed an item from their homes after their performances.

The Black Widow was up first. "I can make myself at home in pretty much any nook or cranny," she said, also making a reference to Christina Aguilera and the fact that she has a home in Memphis and in Bel Air. "This hot homemaker’s going to keep you on your toes," she added. She went on to sing "Believe" by Cher. Raven Symone, Drew Barrymore and Miranda Lambert were panel guesses. The Black Widow brought along crackers and whipped cream as her clue items.

Thingamajig was up next and said that he’s "used to his voice winning over the ladies." His clue package included gummy worms, bow ties, nice shoes, and watermelon. He sang "Ain’t Too Proud To Beg," and the panel guessed he could be Montell Jordan, Dennis Rodman, Tony Parker and Ronnie DeVoe. His clue item was an American Sign Language dictionary. "This book taught me to communicate with others, which is the most important thingamajig," he said.

The Butterfly said that being on the show has reignited a love she has had since she was 7-years-old. There were also references to a choir, a car salesman award, the song "Bleeding Love" and a nurse’s hat. She sang "Don’t Know Why" by Nora Jones. Michelle Williams from Destiny’s Child and Leona Lewis. The Butterfly brought out a forensic kit as her revealing item."I once had the chance to choose life or death," she said. Jeong joked that it could be Norah Jones herself.

"Performing under this mask has been so liberating, like I have nothing to lose," said the Leopard, adding that he hasn’t felt this free since he was "a young cub on the road." There was also a reference to Pose and to playing at the White House. There was also a nod to "Are You Gonna Go My Way," but it was spelled "R U," perhaps a hint to RuPaul. He sang "Teenage Dream" by Katy Perry, and Jeong made another one of his outlandish guesses by saying it could be Bobby Brown. Scherzinger guessed once again that it could be Billy Porter, but the clues pointing to Porter almost seem too obvious. For his physical clue, he brought out three old cameras. "I much prefer being behind the lens," the Leopard hinted, prompting Scherzinger to guess that it’s Tyler Perry.

The Flamingo was up next, saying "my real story is not fantasy." She also spoke Spanish in her clue package and said that she has acted, danced and sang in the past. "This bird is anything but basic," she added. She sang "Never Enough" by Loren Allred. The panel wondered if it could be Fantasia or Adrienne Bailon. Her revealing item was an NAACP Image Award.

After the vote, the star who had to unmask was the Black Widow. It turned out to be Raven Symone, as the panel correctly guessed.

The Masked Singer continues next week on Fox.