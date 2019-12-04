'The Masked Singer': Who Was the Butterfly?

Following the Patti LaBelle reveal from two weeks ago, Fox's The Masked Singer returned Wednesday night with two showdowns between four different secret celebrities. Joel McHale once again joined panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Robin Thicke and Nicole Scherzinger to offer guesses about who could be under the mask.

First up were the Butterfly and the Fox. "I’m used to sharing the stage with giants," she hinted in her new clue package, and a football appeared, suggesting she could have some sort of connection to the New York Giants. "This metamorphosis has allowed me to tackle some of my deepest insecurities," she added. A Broadway playbill also appeared. The Butterfly sang "Sorry Not Sorry" by Demi Lovato, and McCarthy guessed it could be Michelle Williams based on the clues, but Thicke thought it was Leona Lewis or Monica based on her voice. Jeong thought it was Kerry Washington based on the clues that the Butterfly could be married to an NFL player.

Next up, the Fox once again delivered his clues to a younger fox, saying he’s "cunning and strong and often underestimated." Dancers in white bodysuits appeared in the video, along with a piano and a chalkboard with the improv phrase "yes, and" written on it. He made another reference to a superhero. For his performance, he sang "Tennessee Whiskey" by Chris Stapleton, showing off a bluesier side to his voice. "I’m so glad I’m getting a chance to work with my friends," the Fox teased, suggesting that multiple panelists know him personally. Thicke still thought it’s AJ McLean from Backstreet Boys. Jeong kept with his previous guess of Jamie Foxx, too. McCarthy guessed Taye Diggs.

Between the Butterfly and the Fox, the Fox won the audience vote. That meant the Butterfly would have to sing against the loser of the next matchup: Thingamajig and the Tree.

Thingamajig went first, and in his clue package, he married himself. "I suffered a setback recently," he said, holding up records. Other clues in the video included a reference to Tinder and to Maryland. He sang "Haven’t Met You Yet" by Michael Buble. Thicke thought it was Montell Jordan, while Jeong guessed Brian McKnight and McCarthy guessed Dennis Rodman. McHale was stumped.

The Tree performed last. In her clue package, she said she feels like she has finally come into her own. A reference to "Smelly Cat" was featured alongside a witch’s hat, dynamite, cans of soup and a cross-stitch reading "what is a friend?" She sang Bonnie Tyler's "Total Eclipse of the Heart." Scherzinger guessed Lisa Kudrow based on the "Smelly Cat" hint, but McCarthy guessed Ana Gasteyer. Jeong thought it was Nia Vardalos, with whom he has previously worked. McHale guessed Megan Mullally. Everyone was on the same page about it being a funny person.

Based on the vote, the Tree moved forward, leaving Thingamajig to go up against the Butterfly. The Butterfly sang "Believer" by Imagine Dragons, and it was actually her personal-best performance, even though that’s not really what this particular show is about. Thingamajig sang "Caught Up" by Usher.

The winner who got to keep their mask on was Thingamajig, so the Butterfly had to remove her mask. Half the panel thought it was Michelle Williams. This has been a popular guess among viewers, too, since Williams has a tattoo of a butterfly. Indeed, it turned out to be Williams, who used to be a member of Destiny's Child before going solo.