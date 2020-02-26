'The Masked Singer': Who Was the Mouse?

After Tony Hawk was revealed last week on Fox's The Masked Singer season three, the show returned Wednesday with the remaining members of Group B: Taco, Banana, Mouse, Frog and Kitty. They revealed more clues and gave their second performances of the season in front of celebrity panelists Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke. Comedian Gabriel Iglesias also joined the panel, chiming in on some of the guesses. In the end, one of the secret singers had to unmask and reveal their identity.

The Banana was up first. His latest clue package featured a clock reading 2:13 p.m., a sign for "business management" and cowboy boots. A poster for "Sons of Bananarchy" also appeared, along with a reference to a career rebrand. He sang "Achy Breaky Heart," and host Nick Cannon also asked what his favorite school subject was as an additional clue. The Banana, who forgot some of his lyrics during his performance, said that his favorite subject was art because it has helped him get through some hard times. Jeong guessed it was Larry the Cable Guy, and Scherzinger doubled down on her guess of Ed Helms. Iglesias thought it could be Erik Estrada or Billy Bob Thornton.

The Mouse followed with a clue package that showed a rhinoceros statue, a framed photo of prayer hands, needle point and wine and cheese. She said that she also enjoys romance novels and hinted at being a "hostess with the mostest." The Mouse sang "This Will Be (An Everlasting Love)" and had a raspy, low singing voice. She shared that her favorite subject in school was math. McCarthy thought it might be Tracee Ellis Ross, while Jeong guessed Tina Turner. Scherzinger repeated the guess of Dionne Warwick, and Thicke agreed.

"I’ve sacrificed so much of myself to be All That," the Frog said in his clue package, which also had multiple references to a prince. The 'C,' 'S' and 'I' keys on a typewriter were highlighted, and a basketball and toy soldiers also appeared. He performed "In Da Club" by 50 Cent, once again sporting a lot of dance moves. His favorite subject was gym class. It seems likely that he is an athlete. The panel guessed Alfonso Ribeiro, Kevin Hart and Omarion.

"You may think of me as a buttoned-up mild type, but I actually used to be a bit of a hothead," the Taco teased in his clue package. There was a reference to the galaxy, and the Gemini constellation was highlighted. He also hinted that a woman helped make him who he is. Multiple hairpieces also appeared. He sang "Bossa Nova Baby," and he said he used to be a class clown. McCarthy guessed Seth MacFarlane, and Iglesias guessed Ted Danson. Jeong threw Alec Baldwin out there. Danson was the strongest guess.

Closing things out, the Kitty provided a new set of clues, including a sewing machine, a reference to Modern Family and a Little Red Riding Hood cape. "I can feel myself growing into something brand-new," she said. She sang "Mercy" by Brett Young and once again showcased impressive vocals that make it seem like she must have singing experience. She said her favorite subject was English and that she used to write her own science-fiction books and sell them for quarters. McCarthy guessed Millie Bobby Brown, while Iglesias followed the Little Red Riding Hood clue and guessed Amanda Seyfried. Jeong guessed Sarah Hyland from Modern Family.

After the vote, the Mouse was eliminated. Every panelist except for Jeong gave their final guess as Warwick, while Jeong opted for Turner. When she finally unmasked, the Mouse revealed herself to be Warwick. So, the panel got it right this time.

The Masked Singer continues with Group B next week on Fox.