'The Masked Singer': Who Was the T-Rex?

The Group C championships went down on The Masked Singer on Wednesday night. The top three from this group will join the top three in Group A and C for the Super Nine throwdown. T-Rex, Astronaut, Rhino and Night Angel all fought for those spots, facing panelists Jenny McCarthy, Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger. Guest panelist Will Arnett also joined the show for the episode. The contestants tapped people close to them to give additional clues this week and also brought out Lego displays that provided clues.

Night Angel went first, and her close friend from high school shared some clues. "Night Angel always had to juggle school with chasing her dream, so she missed out on a lot, like senior prom," her friend said. "She’s always stayed true to herself despite the fame that’s come her way." She sang "Shout," and she also teased that she has a connection with one of the panelists. "Jenny, I say your name, because I’ve heard you say my name often on your show," Night Angel said to McCarthy. This led McCarthy to guess that it might be Toni Braxton. Scherzinger guessed Taraji P. Henson again. Arnett guessed Mayim Bialik.

The Astronaut was up next, dropping a hint to the Jonas Brothers song "Only Human." "Sometimes, he can be a total space cadet," his friend hinted about him, implying that he had a stumble in his career. He sang "Shape Of You," and also hinted that he and Scherzinger were together to "celebrate a huge birthday" once. Jeong guessed it was Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder. Thicke guessed Joseph Gordon Levitt.

The T-Rex followed, and her clues have often hinted at her being an athlete. Keeping in line with that, her "coach" provided hints this episode. "She subscribes to the idea that there is no off day," the coach said. "I have never met someone so meticulous, especially her age." The coach also said she has fans of all age despite being young. The T-Rex sang "Jai Ho," and she said that The Lego Batman movie is how she is connected to Arnett. He guessed it could be Jenny Slate, Ellie Kemper or Zoe Kravitz. He also threw Gabby Douglas into the mix. McCarthy guessed JoJo Siwa, and Scherzinger agreed. Jeong thought it was Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson.

The Rhino closed things out, offering up clues from his college roommate. "We both had never surfed before but wanted to try it out," the friend shared. "When we hit the waves, we were terrible at it, but Rhino kept at it and became a beast out there." "When he wants to accomplish something, he’ll outwork anyone," he said. The state of Missouri was also marked on a map in the video. He sang "Tracks Of My Tears," and said "you and I are on the same track, literally" about Thicke. Thicke guessed it could be Will Ferrell, and Jeong guessed it was David Hasselhoff.

At the end, the singer with the least amount of votes was the T-Rex. The panel offered their final guesses: Scherzinger, Thicke and McCarthy stuck with Siwa. Jeong guessed it was Liza Koshy, while Arnett guessed Tara Lipinski. In the end, YouTube personality and dancer JoJo Siwa was indeed under the mask.