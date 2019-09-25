'The Masked Singer': Who Were the First Eight Singers of Season Two?

Fox's The Masked Singer returned for its second season on Wednesday night with 16 new mystery singers competing in elaborate costumes. The first batch of secret celebrities sang in the two-hour premiere and dropped hints about their identities, joined by panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke. Host Nick Cannon teased that the clues will be harder this season because of how easy it was to Google some of the clues last season.

Group A featured Butterfly versus Egg and Thingamajig versus Skeleton, while Group B featured Rottweiler versus Ladybug and Tree versus Ice Cream. Two singers were eliminated and thus revealed.

Butterfly was up first, and according to her clue package, she used to call London her home. "For the past year, I’ve been waiting patiently in my cocoon for the promise of metamorphosis," she teased in the clues. "Now with this mask, I’ve found the courage to be reborn." She also made references to the church.

For her performance, the Butterfly sang "Bang Bang" and had a solid but not super-distinct pop voice. Panel guesses included Cara Delevingne, Fantasia, Mel B and Diana Ross. "I’ve got a lot of soul in these wings," Butterfly gave as her last clue. Michelle Williams from Destiny’s Child is another possibility for who might be under the Butterfly mask.

The Egg was up next. "I’ve become the Egg because I’m strong on the outside but vulnerable on the inside," he said in his package. A skateboard also appeared in the montage, and he said something about "going for the gold."

The Egg sang "Just Dance" by Lady Gaga and indeed did a lot of dance moves. Panel guesses included Johnny Weir, Adam Rippon, Jonathan Van Ness and Christian Siriano. "I’m always extra, and I do enjoy a good sparkle," the Egg teased. Between the Butterfly and the Egg, the audience voted through the Butterfly, leaving the Egg to sing in a Smack Down round later in the episode.

Thingamajig was up next, and the most immediate clue was that he’s very tall. His clue package featured puzzles, a briefcase of magic tricks, a microphone and sneakers. A cupcake with the number "4" in it also appeared. He sang "Easy" by The Commodores.

Thingamajig had a smooth voice that suggested singing experience. Based on clues and height, an athlete seemed likely, though. The panelists guessed it could be Michael Strahan, Steph Curry and Dennis Rodman. "A Thingamajig is a thing that likes to majig," he gave as his last clue, which didn’t add much clarity. If the magic stuff in the clue package is a reference to the Orlando Magic, it could be Victor Oladipo.

The Skeleton followed, teasing that he has no fear of death. "I’ve been around the block a few times, but I’m far from death," he said. "I’m tired of playing second fiddle." He sang "Rapper’s Delight" and did not seem to have professional singing experience, most likely being an actor or comedian. The panel guessed that the Skeleton could be Martin Short, John Cryer, Nathan Lane and Dana Carvey. Jeong doubled down on it being Short, saying that he has idolized him for so long.

After the audience vote, the Thingamajig advanced, and the Skeleton had to sing in the Smack Down against the Egg. The Egg sang "One Way or Another" by Blondie, and the Skeleton sang "Hard to Handle." The Skeleton was voted through, leaving the Egg to eventually reveal his identity.

Kicking off Group B, Ladybug was up first. Her clue package featured ham, a bridge and references to Family Feud. "The chance to be anonymous makes me feel like I’ve already won a prize," she said. She sang "Holding Out for a Hero" and appeared nervous before her performance. Panel guesses for the Ladybug included Willow Smith, Lily Collins, Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lynn Spears. Vanna White is another possibility, based on all the game show clues.

Next up was the Rottweiler, sporting a gold chain in a clip package that included a lot of football clues. "I’m ready to take a bite out of this competition," he said. He sang "Maneater" by Hall & Oates. Scherzinger thought it was the best vocal she had heard on the show. The panel guessed it could be Nelly, Bruno Mars, Russell Wilson, Brian Littrell, Nick Lachey and JC Chasez. "Loyal, fierce, and a bit of a wait-and-see attitude," the singer said about what makes him like a Rottweiler. The Rottweiler advanced, leaving the Ladybug to sing in the second Smack Down of the night.

The Tree was up next, and her clue package featured the number "30" and lots of references to Christmas. There were also hints that she could be a chef: "That’s why I’m here, to jazz up my career." She sang "High Hopes" by Panic! At the Disco. Guesses included Beverly D’Angelo, Zooey Deschanel, Rachael Ray and Wendi McLendon-Covey.

Ice Cream followed. In his clue package, he said "growing up, I got a lot of flak for doing what I loved the most." There was a lot of cash in his video, and the panelists thought he might not be a traditional entertainer and more like a DJ, gamer or YouTuber. He sang "Old Town Road," and it was obvious that he was not a professional singer. Rob Dyrdek, PewdiePie, Diplo and Marshmello were all guesses.

The audience voted through the Tree, so Ice Cream sang against Ladybug in the final Smack Down of the evening. Ice Cream sang "Whip It," and Ladybug sang "Hit Me With Your Best Shot." The audience voted through Ladybug.

Egg and Ice Cream both had to unmask at the end of the premiere. Egg revealed himself to be Weir, which McCarthy and Thicke had correctly guessed, while Ice Cream turned out to be the YouTuber Tyler "Ninja" Blevins.