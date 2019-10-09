'The Masked Singer': Who Were Week Four's Singers?

The Eagle and the Penguin were in the bottom two, but the Eagle was unmasked at the end of the episode.

Four new secret singers faced off on Wednesday night's installment of season two of Fox's The Masked Singer. One celebrity had to unmask at the end of the episode, but here are the guesses for the other performers from the show.

The first two masked singers up were the Flower and the Eagle. "I’ve dipped my petals in just about everything,” the Flower teased, mentioning that she has done cooking, clothing and crafts. “I don’t even have any makeup on under this thing,” she said, also using the phrase, “What’s love got to do with it?” She sang "9 to 5" and proved to have an impressive and soulful voice, making it likely that she’s an actual singer.

Jenny McCarthy guessed that Taraji P. Henson could be under the mask because of a brief mention of Empire in the clue package. Nicole Scherzinger jokingly guessed host Nick Cannon’s ex-wife Mariah Carey, but her real guess was Patti LaBelle, which was a good guess since LaBelle does love to cook. Robin Thicke guessed Jennifer Hudson and Jessie J, and Ken Jeong guessed Bjork because of the costume.

The Eagle was up next, and in his clue video, he described himself as studious and intelligent. "After a serious health scare and loss of a parent, I realized that life is too short," he said. The Eagle said that he hangs out with rock stars but is also ready to be one. He sang "I Would Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That)" and had a low, resonant voice.

After his performance, the Eagle also proved to have a sense of humor. Scherzinger guessed Brett Michaels because of his red bandana. Pauly Shore, Howard Stern, Craig Ferguson and Adam Corolla were other panel guesses. Jimmy Fallon could also be under the mask.

Between the Flower and the Eagle, the Flower unsurprisingly won, leaving the Eagle to sing in the Smackdown later in the episode.

The Penguin and the Fox were up next. "My whole life, I’ve been told I’m not pretty enough, not funny enough, not smart enough," the Penguin teased in her video. There was also a reference to her being "on ice." A sign reading "I’m not your secretary” appeared in her package, too.

The Penguin sang "The Middle" and had a raspy, interesting voice, but probably not professional vocal training. Panelists guessed Kathy Griffin and Sherri Shepherd, who has been a recurring guess on this show. Based on the clues, Tonya Harding seems like an obvious answer, but the panelists didn’t pick up on that.

The Fox followed, reading a bedtime story to a little fox in the clue package. "I’ve definitely done my best work at night," he said. "Over the years, I’ve lived two different lives," the Fox said, noting that he has a superhero persona and his real identity. He sang "This Love" by Maroon 5 and had one of the stronger voices of the season, indicating that he has some singing experience. The panel guessed that he could be Wesley Snipes, Leslie Odom Jr. and Anthony Mackie. Jeong was stumped but guessed Tyrese Gibson. After the Fox said that he's crafty and caged in, Jeong guessed that it was Jamie Foxx, which seems a bit too obvious.

Between the Penguin and the Fox, the Fox won. The Eagle and Penguin sang against one another in the Smackdown, with the Eagle singing "These Boots Are Made for Walking" and the Penguin singing "Worth It." The Penguin won, and the Eagle had to unmask. Scherzinger offered up a last-minute guess of Jeff Foxworthy. In the end, it turned out to be Dr. Drew Pinsky.