'The Masked Singer's' Ken Jeong to Host Fox Musical Game Show

The former 'Community' star will also executive produce 'I Can See Your Voice,' based on a South Korean format.

Masked Singer judge Ken Jeong is branching out to his own music game-show franchise at Fox.

The former Community and Dr. Ken star will host and executive produce I Can See Your Voice, a music-based guessing game in which contestants will have to distinguish good singers from bad ones — without ever hearing a note.

I Can See Your Voice is based on a South Korean format (as is The Masked Singer). The U.S. version, set to premiere later in 2020, comes from Fox Alternative Entertainment, the network's in-house unscripted studio.

James McKinlay and Craig Plestis — who brought The Masked Singer to Fox — executive produce along with Jeong. The show is based on a format from CJ ENM.

"Just like The Masked Singer, I Can See Your Voice is a distinctive format that makes for a big, bold creative swing. And with Ken leading the charge as host, it’s going to be another crazy ride for viewers,” said Rob Wade, president alternative entertainment and specials at Fox. “I Can See Your Voice provides us with another show as we continue to build out Fox Alternative Entertainment’s production slate."

Contestants will vie for a cash prize on the show by seeing if they can tell the difference between good and bad singers, without ever hearing them sing a note. A panel of celebrity judges and a music superstar will help contestants navigate through rounds of lip-sync challenges, hidden clues and true-or-false evidence. The signer whom the contestant picks will then perform a duet with the music star, resulting in either an amazing collaboration or a train wreck.

"As the smartest judge on The Masked Singer, I am excited to be the host of I Can See Your Voice," said Jeong. "I truly love working with Rob Wade, Craig Plestis and everyone at Fox Alternative, and I know exactly what the next big Fox hit will be."