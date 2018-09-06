TV Ratings: 'Masterchef,' 'Big Brother,' 'America's Got Talent' All Dip

The night's top two shows each fall a little bit week-to-week among adults 18-49.

Wednesday was a slightly down night in the Nielsen ratings, with every original show on the broadcast networks falling a little bit week-to-week.

Big Brother led the night in adults 18-49 with a 1.5 rating, off a tenth of a point from the previous Wednesday. America's Got Talent (1.4) was likewise off a tenth, though it was about even in total viewers (9.73 million vs. 9.76 million a week ago) and handily led the night in that measure.

NBC's World of Dance is currently at 1.0, also down a tenth vs. a week ago, but there's a decent chance it will adjust up in the finals to match its previous 1.1.

Fox's Masterchef (0.9) and The CW's Burden of Truth (0.1) were, yep, also down a tenth of a point apiece. The CW's special Back to School Just for Laughs also drew a 0.1.

NBC finished No. 1 in primetime with a 1.2 rating among adults 18-49, beating Fox's 0.9 and CBS' 0.8. ABC averaged 0.6 with a night of reruns, and The CW trailed at 0.1.

The Tonight Show led the first hour of late night with a 0.5 demo rating in metered markets. Jimmy Kimmel Live and The Late Show each scored 0.4s. The Late Show (2.4/7) led among households.

At 12:35 a.m., Late Night's 0.3 was enough to beat out The Late Late Show and Nightline, both of which averaged 0.2.