TV Ratings: 'Masterchef' Helps Fox Tie CBS for No. 1

'Big Brother' holds its place as Thursday's top show on a night of fairly steady numbers across the board.

Thursday's ratings look a lot like they did the previous week, with Big Brother holding onto its place atop the broadcast charts and Fox and CBS tying for the nightly lead among adults 18-49.

Big Brother's 1.0 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.86 million are almost identical to its numbers a week ago (1.0, 3.79 million) on CBS. Love Island (0.5, 2.3 million) and Elementary (0.4, 2.65 million) were also steady.

Fox's Masterchef finished second to Big Brother in adults 18-49 with a 0.7 (tying with La Reina del Sur on Telemundo), and it improved a bit in viewers with 3.15 million. Game show Spin the Wheel posted a 0.5 for a second straight week.

ABC's Holey Moley was even with last week's 18-49 rating of 0.6, but that's also a season low for the show. Family Food Fight ticked up to 0.4 after hitting a low a week ago, and Reef Break remained at a slight 0.3.

Hollywood Game Night delivered its third consecutive 0.5 in the 18-49 demo for NBC. The CW's iZombie (0.2) and The Outpost (0.1) were, yes, consistent week to week.

CBS and Fox tied for the 18-49 lead in primetime at 0.6. NBC and Telemundo each averaged 0.5, a little ahead of ABC's 0.4. Univision drew a 0.3 for the night and The CW a 0.1.

