TV Ratings: 'Big Brother' and 'Masterchef' Lead, 'Love Island' Perks Up

The series finale of 'Jane the Virgin' on The CW posts numbers in line with its season averages on Wednesday.

CBS' Big Brother and Fox's Masterchef grabbed the top 18-49 ratings on Wednesday, per usual, and Love Island showed some improvement with its biggest total audience in three weeks.

Big Brother led the broadcast networks across the board, drawing a 1.0 rating among adults 18-49 and 3.79 million viewers. Love Island — which on Thursday was renewed for a second season — ticked up to 0.5 in the 18-49 demographic, and its 2.46 million viewers were the most for the show since its third episode on July 11.

(The night's top-rated program overall was CNN's Democratic primary debate.)

Masterchef also rose week to week in adults 18-49, tying its season high with a 0.8 to go along with 3.12 million viewers. First Responders Live ticked up to 0.5 and 2.07 million.

The series finale of Jane the Virgin on The CW pulled in ratings in line with its season averages. The show's final two episodes each drew a 0.2 in adults 18-49 and averaged 670,000 viewers.

ABC's Press Your Luck finished second in total viewers on the broadcast nets with 3.38 million and was steady in adults 18-49 a 0.7. Card Sharks and Match Game (0.5 each) came down slightly vs. last week. The InBetween improved a tick to 0.4 on NBC.

CBS and Fox tied for the 18-49 lead on broadcast in primetime, each averaging a 0.7 rating. ABC and NBC tied at 0.5, and Telemundo and Univision tied at 0.4. The CW came in at 0.2.

