Matt Reeves Moves Overall Deal to Warner Bros. TV

Matt Reeves is extending his relationship with Warner Bros.

The The Batman director has moved his overall deal from Disney-owned 20th Century Fox Television to Warner Bros. TV. Under the multiple-year pact, Reeves and his 6th and Idaho production company will create and develop new projects for the studio on various platforms, including streamer HBO Max. The pact is the company's first with Warners. While The Batman is being produced for the company's film studio, Reeves' film pact is with Netflix. For the streamer, he is teaming with Shonda Rhimes to develop Recursion, which has been described as an innovative film and TV franchise.

Reeves, who has known and worked with the Warner Bros.-housed J.J. Abrams since he was a teen and with whom he developed Felicity, next has the Jason Katims Netflix space drama series Away, starring Hilary Swank and from Universal TV. He was also in preproduction on Ordinary Joe, an NBC pilot starring James Wolk that was forced to shut down production amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. The network will film the 20th TV-produced drama in the fall when it's considered safe to do so. Ordinary Joe has been a passion project for Reeves and has been in the works since 2006, when it was originally developed for ABC.

6th and Idaho — named after the Santa Monica streets where Reeves grew up — has also enlisted Daniel Pipski as its exec vp and head of television. He joins the company from Jason Bateman's Netflix-based Aggregate Films, where he spent two years. Before that, he spent three years as head of TV at Miramax and spent time at Working Title and Groundswell. He joins a six-person staff that also includes exec vp Adam Kassan and vp Rafi Crohn. "Matt has been making some of my favorite movies and TV shows since I was addicted to Felicity, and it’s a thrill to get to be part of his great team alongside Rafi and Adam, building up his TV company with our partners at WBTV," Pipski said.

6th and Idaho's TV credits include Fox's short-lived drama The Passage, Amazon's Tales From the Loop (which is awaiting word on its second season), Homicide, Relativity and Gideon's Crossing. On the feature side, Reeves' credits include War for the Planet of the Apes, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, Let Me In and the Cloverfield franchise.



