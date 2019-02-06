Mattel Taps Disney Channel's Adam Bonnett to Oversee TV Division

Mattel has found its head of television.

Twenty-one-year Disney Channel alum Adam Bonnett has been tapped to oversee television for the toymaker.

In his new position, Bonnett will be charged with global episodic content development and production for live-action and animated series based on Mattel's iconic brands. He will report directly to Mattel COO and president Richard Dickson.

"Adam is an extraordinarily talented executive with a proven track record of developing high-quality TV content that captures the imagination of kids worldwide,” Dickson said. “Adding his expertise is another important step as we build out our franchise management capabilities in order to maximize the potential of our brands across a variety of channels and consumer touch points.”

Bonnett exited his post as head of original programming at Disney Channel in October. During his tenure there, he oversaw live-action development, original series and movies, casting and talent relations, among other duties. He developed and oversaw massive hits including Hannah Montana, Even Stevens, Wizards of Waverly Place, Lizzie McGuire, Good Luck Charlie, The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, That's So Raven, Andi Mack, Jessie and animated series Kim Possible and its upcoming live-action movie as well as the Descendants movie franchise and more.

"Mattel owns one of the world’s greatest portfolio of brands, each with unique characters, storylines and built-in emotional connections with children, creating amazing potential for storytelling,” Bonnett said. “I’m excited to work with Richard and the talented team to play in Mattel’s incredible toy box and bring its universal brands to life.”

Mattel specializes in toys and consumer products and is making a big Hollywood push with feature films based on its iconic Barbie and Hot Wheels brands.