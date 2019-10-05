Matthew Broderick Appears as Mike Pompeo in 'Saturday Night Live' Cold Open

Beck Bennett reprised his role as Mike Pence and Kate McKinnon returned with her impression of Rudy Giuliani.

Saturday Night Live’s cold open took on the issue of the impeachment inquiry into President Trump but without Alec Baldwin as Trump this time.

Beck Bennett reprised his role as Vice President Mike Pence, who was trying to figure out what to do in the face of impeachment.

Kate McKinnon returned with her impression of Rudy Giuliani, at one point suggesting that the administration bring Pizzagate back into play or perpetuate some other conspiracy theory as a distraction. McKinnon's Giuliani later donned clown makeup similar to Joaquin Phoenix's Joker, saying it was necessary when going on camera for interviews.

Matthew Broderick surprised SNL's audience by making a cameo as Mike Pompeo, prompting jokes about the high turnover in the Trump administration.

"The only original cabinet member left is Ben Carson," Aidy Bryant said in the cold open. Kenan Thompson’s Carson entered and asked if anyone could remember the password to his computer.

"Impeachment happens pretty fast. If you don’t stop to look around, you might miss it," Broderick’s Pompeo said, a reference to Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. Trump advisor Stephen Miller also appeared in snake form.

Emmy-winning Fleabag creator and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge is the host of this week’s episode with Taylor Swift performing as the musical guest.