Matthew Weiner Dramedy in the Works at FX

Matthew Weiner has lined up his next TV project.

The Mad Men creator is developing a half-hour dramedy at FX. Details are being kept quiet, but the potential show will contain mystery elements. Weiner will write, direct and executive produce the project, which is set up at the Disney-owned cable network's in-house FX Productions.

The FX project is the first for Weiner since Amazon's anthology The Romanoffs, which aired in 2018. It would also mark a return to linear TV for the showrunner five years after Mad Men — which FX famously passed on before it found a home at AMC — ended its run.

Mad Men won 16 Emmys over the course of its seven seasons, including four consecutive best drama series honors from 2008-11.

Kater Gordon, an Emmy-winning writer for the AMC series, in 2017 accused Weiner of sexual harassment. Gordon said that while working late one night, Weiner told her she owed it to him to let him see her naked. She was let go from the series a year later and hasn't worked in the industry since. She founded a nonprofit, Modern Alliance, to help victims of sexual harassment.

Weiner, for his part, said he didn't remember making the comment. "“I’m not hedging to say it’s not impossible that I said that," he told Vanity Fair in 2018, "but I really don’t remember saying it." Sharp Objects showrunner Marti Noxon, who was a consulting producer on Mad Men, backed Gordon, calling Weiner an "emotional terrorist" and remembered seeing Gordon "shaken and subdued" the following day.

The Weiner project joins a roster of shows in the works at FX Networks that includes an animated pilot from Dan Harmon and Danny DeVito, a drama from True Detective creator Nic Pizzolatto and star Matthew McConaughey, a limited series based on Stephen King's Carrie and a half-hour anthology from The Office veteran B.J. Novak, among others.

Weiner is repped by CAA and Hansen Jacobson.

Variety first reported the news.