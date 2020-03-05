Maura Tierney Lands Lead Role in Showtime Drama 'Rust'

The former 'ER' star is staying with the premium cabler following five seasons of 'The Affair.'

Maura Tierney is staying at Showtime.

The Golden Globe winner and Emmy nominee will follow up The Affair with a lead role opposite Jeff Daniels in the premium cable outlet's drama Rust. The series, based on Philipp Meyer's novel American Rust, has also cast Bill Camp, David Alvarez, Alex Neustaedter and Julia Mayorga as series regulars. Production on the series is set to begin later this month in Pittsburgh.

Rust will explore the tattered American dream through the eyes of Del Harris (Daniels), the complicated and compromised police chief of a Rust Belt town in southwestern Pennsylvania. When the woman he truly loves sees her son accused of murder, Harris is forced to decide what he's willing to do to protect him.

Tierney will play that woman, Grace Poe, who is trying to organize a union at the dress factory where she works in the devastated steel town while her son, former high school football star Billy (Neustaedter), is charged with killing an ex-cop.

Camp (HBO's The Outsider) will play Henry English, a disabled former steelworker and widower who has placed the burden of his care on his teenage son, Isaac (Alvarez, West Side Story). When Isaac runs away, abandoning both his dad and his troubled friend, Henry is forced to call his daughter Lee (newcomer Mayorga) back from her new life in New York City and finally reckon with his wife's death.

Rust is produced by Showtime and Platform One Media. Another adaptation of Meyer's novel was ordered straight to series at USA in 2017, but the cable net later scrapped it after having trouble finding a lead actor.

Dan Futterman (Capote, Hulu's The Looming Tower) executive produces Rust along with Daniels and Platform One's Michael De Luca and Elisa Ellis, who were also EPs of the USA project.