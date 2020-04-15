Max Borenstein, Showrunner on Lakers Drama Series, Inks Overall Deal With HBO (Exclusive)

The writer-producer is teaming with Adam McKay for the untitled 1980s-set basketball series at the premium cable network.

HBO is investing in Max Borenstein.

The writer and exec producer behind the forthcoming L.A. Lakers scripted drama has inked a two-year overall TV deal with the premium cable network. Under the pact, which has been in the works for months, he will create and develop new material for the WarnerMedia-backed outlet as well as continue to oversee the forthcoming basketball series based on Jeff Pearlman's book Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley, and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s.

The untitled series, which Borenstein writes and exec produces alongside Adam McKay and Kevin Messick (Succession) stars John C. Reilly and Jason Clarke. Borenstein created the drama and serves as showrunner. A premiere date (and title) have not yet been determined.

Borenstein's credits include co-creating last year's cycle of AMC anthology The Terror: Infamy, for which he was nominated for a WGA Award; and adapting and serving as co-showrunner on Steven Spielberg's Minority Report for Fox. On the film side, he penned the screenplays for 2014's Godzilla, 2017's Kong: Skull Island, the story for last year's Godzilla 2: King of the Monsters and the upcoming Godzilla v. Kong. Next up, he has Ben Affleck's Hypnotic.

Borenstein joins a roster of showrunners with overall deals at HBO including McKay, Mike Judge and David Mandel (Veep), among others.

Borenstein is repped by UTA, Anonymous Content and Eric Feig Entertainment & Media Law.