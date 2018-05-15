Max Greenfield to Star in CBS Comedy 'The Neighborhood' in Recasting

The 'New Girl' star replaces Josh Lawson as he plots his first regular role after the departing Fox series.

Max Greenfield is charting a new course.

With New Girl signing off this season, the actor has been tapped to replace Josh Lawson in CBS' newly ordered comedy series The Neighborhood, which is the new title for the former Welcome to the Neighborhood.

The multicamera comedy from Big Bang Theory writer Jim Reynolds revolves around the nicest guy in the Midwest who moves his family into a tough neighborhood in L.A. where not everyone appreciates his extreme neighborliness. Cedric the Entertainer, Tichina Arnold and Dreama Walker star in the CBS Television Studios series from Aaron Kaplan's Kapital Entertainment. Greenfield will play Dave, the nicest guy in the Midwest who moves to L.A.

This is Greenfield's first new regular role after wrapping seven seasons of Fox's New Girl, where he broke out to stardom as the lovable douchebag Schmidt. He most recently had an arc on FX's American Crime Story: Versace. On the feature side, his credits include the upcoming What Men Want, A Futile and Stupid Gesture and Ice Age: Collision Course. He's repped by WME, Untitled and Ziffren Brittenham.

