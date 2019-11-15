2:27pm PT by Rick Porter
TV Ratings: 'Mayans MC' Finale Makes Huge Leap After 3 Days
Here's how big an effect delayed viewing can have on TV shows: The initial airing for the second-season finale of FX's Mayans MC drew a 0.33 rating among adults 18-49 and 950,000 total viewers. Those numbers ranked 171st and 280th among all primetime broadcast and cable shows for the week of Nov. 4.
After three days of delayed viewing, the finale added 0.55 to its 18-49 rating and 1.43 million viewers — and jumped 98 spots in the 18-49 rankings (to 73rd overall) and a whopping 163 spots in viewers (to 117th).
Fellow FX series American Horror Story also made big jumps up the rankings, rising from 91st to 32nd in adults 18-49 (0.49 to 1.18) and from 239th to 112th in viewers (1.05 million to 2.48 million).
Among network shows, ABC's The Rookie climbed 41 spots in adults 18-49 (from 76th to 35th), and NBC's Will & Grace rose 47 places in viewers, going from 113th to 66th.
Below are the 20 broadcast and cable shows with the biggest three-day gains in the week of Nov. 4. NBC's This Is Us posted the largest 18-49 gain (as it's done every week of the season so far), and ABC's The Good Doctor added the most viewers.
Adults 18-49
|Show
|Network
|Live +3 18-49 rating
|Change from live + SD
|% change from live + SD
|This Is Us
|NBC
|2.36
|1.03
|78%
|Grey's Anatomy
|ABC
|2.09
|0.83
|66%
|The Masked Singer
|Fox
|2.77
|0.78
|39%
|911
|Fox
|2.1
|0.77
|58%
|The Good Doctor
|ABC
|1.42
|0.73
|106%
|The Walking Dead
|AMC
|1.76
|0.7
|67%
|American Horror Story
|FX
|1.18
|0.69
|141%
|Law & Order: SVU
|NBC
|1.34
|0.69
|106%
|Modern Family
|ABC
|1.58
|0.66
|72%
|New Amsterdam
|NBC
|1.35
|0.66
|95%
|Chicago PD
|NBC
|1.61
|0.66
|69%
|The Little Mermaid Live
|ABC
|3.2
|0.61
|23%
|The Rookie
|ABC
|1.15
|0.59
|106%
|A Million Little Things
|ABC
|1.34
|0.58
|77%
|Mayans MC
|FX
|0.88
|0.55
|169%
|Chicago Fire
|NBC
|1.59
|0.54
|51%
|How to Get Away With Murder
|ABC
|0.92
|0.49
|111%
|Prodigal Son
|Fox
|1.22
|0.48
|65%
|SWAT
|CBS
|1.02
|0.48
|88%
|The Real Housewives of O.C.
|Bravo
|0.87
|0.47
|115%
Total Viewers
|Show
|Network
|Live +3 viewers (000s)
|Change from live + SD
|% change from live + SD
|The Good Doctor
|ABC
|8,985
|3,860
|75%
|Blue Bloods
|CBS
|11,003
|3,613
|49%
|New Amsterdam
|NBC
|8,560
|3,604
|73%
|This Is Us
|NBC
|10,172
|3,453
|51%
|Chicago PD
|NBC
|9,695
|3,251
|50%
|Bull
|CBS
|8,970
|3,241
|57%
|The Rookie
|ABC
|6,898
|3,171
|85%
|911
|Fox
|9,107
|3,027
|50%
|Chicago Fire
|NBC
|10,475
|2,797
|36%
|NCIS
|CBS
|13,676
|2,796
|26%
|NCIS: New Orleans
|CBS
|9,254
|2,640
|40%
|FBI
|CBS
|11,145
|2,601
|30%
|SWAT
|CBS
|6,426
|2,591
|68%
|Law & Order: SVU
|NBC
|6,099
|2,510
|70%
|Grey's Anatomy
|ABC
|8,540
|2,380
|39%
|Stumptown
|ABC
|5,185
|2,361
|84%
|Chicago Med
|NBC
|10,445
|2,356
|29%
|The Blacklist
|NBC
|6,488
|2,296
|55%
|SEAL Team
|CBS
|6,814
|2,294
|51%
|The Masked Singer
|Fox
|9,345
|2,240
|32%
Source: Nielsen
