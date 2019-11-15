TV Ratings: 'Mayans MC' Finale Makes Huge Leap After 3 Days

The FX drama climbs almost 100 spots in the 18-49 rankings for the week of Nov. 4 thanks to delayed viewing.

Here's how big an effect delayed viewing can have on TV shows: The initial airing for the second-season finale of FX's Mayans MC drew a 0.33 rating among adults 18-49 and 950,000 total viewers. Those numbers ranked 171st and 280th among all primetime broadcast and cable shows for the week of Nov. 4.

After three days of delayed viewing, the finale added 0.55 to its 18-49 rating and 1.43 million viewers — and jumped 98 spots in the 18-49 rankings (to 73rd overall) and a whopping 163 spots in viewers (to 117th).

Fellow FX series American Horror Story also made big jumps up the rankings, rising from 91st to 32nd in adults 18-49 (0.49 to 1.18) and from 239th to 112th in viewers (1.05 million to 2.48 million).

Among network shows, ABC's The Rookie climbed 41 spots in adults 18-49 (from 76th to 35th), and NBC's Will & Grace rose 47 places in viewers, going from 113th to 66th.

Below are the 20 broadcast and cable shows with the biggest three-day gains in the week of Nov. 4. NBC's This Is Us posted the largest 18-49 gain (as it's done every week of the season so far), and ABC's The Good Doctor added the most viewers.

Adults 18-49

Show Network Live +3 18-49 rating Change from live + SD % change from live + SD This Is Us NBC 2.36 1.03 78% Grey's Anatomy ABC 2.09 0.83 66% The Masked Singer Fox 2.77 0.78 39% 911 Fox 2.1 0.77 58% The Good Doctor ABC 1.42 0.73 106% The Walking Dead AMC 1.76 0.7 67% American Horror Story FX 1.18 0.69 141% Law & Order: SVU NBC 1.34 0.69 106% Modern Family ABC 1.58 0.66 72% New Amsterdam NBC 1.35 0.66 95% Chicago PD NBC 1.61 0.66 69% The Little Mermaid Live ABC 3.2 0.61 23% The Rookie ABC 1.15 0.59 106% A Million Little Things ABC 1.34 0.58 77% Mayans MC FX 0.88 0.55 169% Chicago Fire NBC 1.59 0.54 51% How to Get Away With Murder ABC 0.92 0.49 111% Prodigal Son Fox 1.22 0.48 65% SWAT CBS 1.02 0.48 88% The Real Housewives of O.C. Bravo 0.87 0.47 115%

Total Viewers

Show Network Live +3 viewers (000s) Change from live + SD % change from live + SD The Good Doctor ABC 8,985 3,860 75% Blue Bloods CBS 11,003 3,613 49% New Amsterdam NBC 8,560 3,604 73% This Is Us NBC 10,172 3,453 51% Chicago PD NBC 9,695 3,251 50% Bull CBS 8,970 3,241 57% The Rookie ABC 6,898 3,171 85% 911 Fox 9,107 3,027 50% Chicago Fire NBC 10,475 2,797 36% NCIS CBS 13,676 2,796 26% NCIS: New Orleans CBS 9,254 2,640 40% FBI CBS 11,145 2,601 30% SWAT CBS 6,426 2,591 68% Law & Order: SVU NBC 6,099 2,510 70% Grey's Anatomy ABC 8,540 2,380 39% Stumptown ABC 5,185 2,361 84% Chicago Med NBC 10,445 2,356 29% The Blacklist NBC 6,488 2,296 55% SEAL Team CBS 6,814 2,294 51% The Masked Singer Fox 9,345 2,240 32%

Source: Nielsen