TV Ratings: 'Mayans MC' Premiere Nearly Identical to 'Sons of Anarchy'

The spinoff from 'SOA' creator Kurt Sutter hits the road with fairly strong numbers, while 'The Purge' performs solidly for USA.

Ten years and a day after the series premiere of Sons of Anarchy, its spinoff debuted to remarkably similar ratings.

Mayans MC premiered Tuesday night to 2.53 million viewers and a 1.1 rating among adults 18-49. That's almost identical to the premiere numbers for Sons of Anarchy on Sept. 3, 2008: 2.53 million and a slightly higher 1.2 demo rating. Sons continued to grow over the course of its run; the show's final season in 2014 averaged 4.65 million same-day viewers.

The audience for Mayans will grow substantially with delayed viewing — it would not be a surprise to see the show's total audience more than double after a week. Whether it can sustain and grow the way its predecessor did remains to be seen, obviously.

Mayans MC recorded the best premiere ratings for FX in a year, since the debut of American Horror Story: Cult delivered a 2.0 in the 18-49 demo and 3.93 million viewers in September 2017.

Also Tuesday, USA got a solid premiere from The Purge. The series, based on the Purge movie franchise, delivered a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demo and 1.39 million viewers.

That's a little shy of the ratings for the February premiere of Unsolved (0.67 demo, 1.6 million), which had the same post-WWE Smackdown time slot. The Purge compares favorably, however, to the most recent season premieres of Suits (0.3, 1.27 million), Queen of the South (0.4, 1.24 million) and The Sinner (0.3, 1.15 million).

BET's miniseries The Bobby Brown Story drew above-average ratings for the channel with its premiere, charting a 1.0 in the demo and 2.17 million viewers. It was not as big a draw as The New Edition Story in 2017, which averaged better than 4 million viewers over its three nights.