'Mayans MC' Showrunner Inks Fox 21 Overall Deal

Elgin James co-created the 'Sons of Anarchy' spinoff with Kurt Sutter and is now running the FX series solo.

Mayans MC co-creator and showrunner Elgin James is tightening his relationship with Fox 21 Television Studios.

James has signed an overall deal with the Disney Television Studios unit, which produces Mayans MC with FX Productions. The multi-year pact encompasses development, writing and directing for TV and streaming projects

Mayans MC is a spinoff of FX's long-running Sons of Anarchy; Kurt Sutter created the latter and co-created Mayans with James. Sutter was fired from the show in October 2019 for, in his words, "being an abrasive dick" after what sources described as multiple complaints about his behavior during production on season two of Mayans. Sutter's overall deal at 20th TV remains intact.

When Mayans was renewed for a third season in November, FX announced James would take over as sole showrunner of the series starring J.D. Pardo.

"Over the past two seasons of Mayans MC we've come to know and love Elgin," said Fox 21 president Bert Salke. "He has an incredibly fresh and modern vision and is proving to be a great leader. We're loving the ride on Mayans and look forward to seeing what else he creates in the future."

Said James, "I am deeply grateful for the endless support Dana Walden has shown me from the beginning, and the trust Bert Salke, Craig Hunegs, Jane Francis and everyone else at Fox 21 and Disney continue to show. They took a shot on me a few years ago and have tirelessly championed me ever since. I’m honored and excited to be able to call Fox 21 Television Studios home and to continue this journey with these incredibly protective and creative partners."

James grew up in Bostons's hardcore punk scene and was a member of FSU, a multi-ethnic group — classified by law enforcement as a gang — that sought to rid the scene of neo-Nazi skinheads. After leaving the group, he entered the Sundance Institute, where he developed his debut feature film, Little Birds. He later served a year in prison for an incident from his FSU days, co-writing the script for feature Lowriders while incarcerated. He is repped by WME, Hunting Lane and Gang Tyre.

James is the latest addition to a roster of creatives at Fox 21 that includes True Detective creator Nic Pizzolatto, who's reteaming with Matthew McConaughey for an FX drama; Friends co-creator Marta Kauffman; Russian Doll writer-director Leslye Headland; former Girls executive producer Jenni Konner; and The Affair co-creator and showrunner Sarah Treem, among others.