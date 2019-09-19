Mayim Bialik, Jim Parsons Reunite for Fox Comedy

Fox is staging a Big Bang Theory reunion.

Mayim Bialik is re-teaming with her former on-screen husband, Jim Parsons, for a Fox comedy called Carla. The multicamera comedy has landed at Fox with a hefty series commitment penalty, meaning if the show is not picked up to series, the network would have to pay producers Warner Bros. TV a sizable financial penalty.

Bialik will star in Carla, based on creator Miranda Hart's BBC U.K. original series Miranda. The comedy revolves around Carla (Bialik) as a 39-year-old woman who struggles every day against her mother to prove that you cannot have everything you want — and still be happy. That's why she spent the money her parents set aside for her wedding to open a Cat Café in Louisville, Kentucky.

Darlene Hunt (The Big C) will pen the script and exec produce alongside Bialik, Parsons and his husband and producing partner Todd Spiewak, BBC Studios' Angie Stephenson and Hart.

The potential series is a co-production between Fox Entertainment and Warner Bros. TV — where Parsons and Bialik are both under overall deals following their longtime relationship with the studio behind Big Bang Theory. As an indie broadcast network without a studio counterpart following its asset sale to Disney, Fox is boarding many of its new shows as co-productions as a way to ensure it retains at least a partial ownership stake in its content.

“In pursuing a hand-crafted approach to our scripted development, [Fox Entertainment CEO] Charlie [Collier] and I knew Carla, written by Darlene Hunt, was a project with great potential that could become the centerpiece of our comedy slate – and Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik coming to Fox Entertainment is obviously an enormous part of that equation," said Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn. "Carla is an unapologetically big, broad multicam with a strong female point-of-view, pushing the format in a way that will be distinctive. With the A+ creative team, our partners at Warner Bros., led by the inimitable Peter Roth, and BBC Studios, we think we have something truly special here."



The potential series arrives as Fox is looking for programming with broad-skewing appeal after abandoning its niche comedies. Bialik is a broadcast veteran with proven star appeal after an Emmy-nominated turn on CBS' Big Bang Theory. Should Carla move forward, it would give Fox an easily marketable star at a time when top talent is in high demand. Plus marketing a show that counts two of the stars from one of the most proven comedies of the past decade would easily give the network a way to cut through the cluttered landscape. Big Bang Theory signed off in May after a 12-season run as broadcast's most-watched comedy among total viewers and the all-important adults 18-49 demographic.



Carla extends Parsons' role as a producer following Big Bang prequel Young Sheldon and Netflix's Emmy-nominated shortform series Special. Parsons and his That's Wonderful banner are repped by CAA, Principal Entertainment and Gang Tyre.



Bialik, who also counts Blossom among her credits, is with WME, Mosaic and Katz Goldman.