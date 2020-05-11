Mayim Bialik's 'Call Me Kat' Ordered to Series at Fox

Fox is solidifying its comedy roster.

The independent broadcaster, which on Monday became the first network to reveal its plans for a novel coronavirus-impacted fall schedule, picked up an 11th season of animated hit Bob's Burgers and handed out a series order to multicam Call Me Kat, starring Mayim Bialik.

Both the renewal and the order for Call Me Kat were expected. Work on the Emmy-winning animated comedy from Loren Bouchard and 20th Century Fox Television has been happening for months, while the scripted comedy from exec producer Jim Parsons had a sizable series production commitment attached to it. (Meaning, if Fox passed on a series pickup, the network would have had to pay a fee as if it had been ordered.)

Call Me Kat — which reunites star Bialik with her former Big Bang Theory love interest Parsons — is based on creator Miranda Hart's BBC original series Miranda. It revolves around Kat (Bialik), a 39-year-old woman who struggles every day against her mother to prove that you cannot have everything you want — and still be happy. That's why she spent the money her parents set aside for her wedding to open a cat café in Louisville, Kentucky.



The comedy, which was filming in Los Angeles at the time of the industry-wide production shutdown, is a co-production between Fox Entertainment and Warner Bros. TV, where Parsons' production company is based. Darlene Hunt (The Big C) serves as showrunner on the comedy, which counts Swoosie Kurtz, Cheyenne Jackson, Leslie Jordan and Kyla Pratt among its cast.

In announcing its fall schedule, Fox noted Monday that new and returning series that hadn't already completed production are being held for a midseason debut. This includes returning hits like 911 and new entries like Call Me Kat. Only scripted holdovers Next and Filthy Rich — which completed filming — will launch in the fall alongside animated series like Bob's Burgers, which have all largely been unaffected by the global pandemic.

Call Me Kat is Fox's second formal order for the 2020-21 broadcast season, joining animated comedy Housebroken, which is also expected to launch at a midseason date to be determined. This past season, Outmatched was Fox's lone live-action scripted comedy order. The multicamera comedy is not expected to return.

Bob's Burgers is part of Fox's Sunday night animated slate that also includes fellow veterans The Simpsons and Family Guy and the sophomore run of Bless the Harts. The series is produced by Disney-owned 20th Century Fox TV.

Fox this season ordered eight pilots (split evenly between comedy and drama), with additional series orders and decisions on its bubble shows expected to come later.