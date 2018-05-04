Medical Drama 'New Amsterdam' Ordered to Series at NBC

Ryan Eggold and Janet Montgomery star in the drama, which marks the network's first pilot-to-series order of the season.

NBC officially kicked off series pickup mania Friday.

The network has handed out its first pilot-to-series order of the season to medical drama New Amsterdam (formerly Bellevue).





Inspired by New York's Bellevue, the oldest public hospital in America, the medical drama follows the brilliant and charming Dr. Max Goodwin (The Blacklist's Ryan Eggold), the institution’s newest medical director who sets out to tear up the bureaucracy and provide exceptional care. Goodwin must disrupt the status quo and prove he will stop at nothing to breathe new life into this understaffed, underfunded and underappreciated facility — the only one in the world capable of treating Ebola patients, prisoners from Rikers and the president of the United States under one roof — and return it to the glory that put it on the map. The series is inspired by Dr. Eric Manheimer's memoir Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital, with the author set to produce.

Eggold, Janet Montgomery, Tyler Labine, Jocko Sims, Freema Agyeman and Anupam Kher star in the drama from showrunner David Schulner (Emerald City, Do No Harm), who exec produces alongside Peter Horton. The Universal Television drama is said to have come in well and has been a frontrunner for pickup since the script came in.

The nod for New Amsterdam comes as NBC has also yet to pick up Dick Wolf's Chicago Med and after the network canceled its other medical drama, The Night Shift.

Keep track of all the latest renewals and cancellations with THR's scorecard and of all the new series pickups with our handy guide. For complete coverage, bookmark THR.com/upfronts.