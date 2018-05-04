5:00pm PT by Lesley Goldberg
Medical Drama 'New Amsterdam' Ordered to Series at NBC
NBC officially kicked off series pickup mania Friday.
The network has handed out its first pilot-to-series order of the season to medical drama New Amsterdam (formerly Bellevue).
Eggold, Janet Montgomery, Tyler Labine, Jocko Sims, Freema Agyeman and Anupam Kher star in the drama from showrunner David Schulner (Emerald City, Do No Harm), who exec produces alongside Peter Horton. The Universal Television drama is said to have come in well and has been a frontrunner for pickup since the script came in.
The nod for New Amsterdam comes as NBC has also yet to pick up Dick Wolf's Chicago Med and after the network canceled its other medical drama, The Night Shift.
