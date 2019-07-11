Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan Talk World Cup Victory and Hopes For Equal Pay on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

"We're taking you to mediation with us," team co-captain Rapinoe told the late-night host during their Thursday night appearance after he stated that the soccer team deserved to earn more.

Fresh from their World Cup victory over the Netherlands, U.S. Women's National Soccer Team members Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan appeared as guests on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Thursday night, where they talked with the host about celebrating their win and fighting for equal pay.

Though happy about winning the World Cup — the teammates even brought their trophy with them for their visit — Rapinoe and Morgan explained to Kimmel that they have found themselves more "physically exhausted" celebrating their win, versus when they were playing the game. "My inbox is hanging on for dear life. It is out of control," Rapinoe said of receiving a surplus of congratulations messages.

Having proven to be the best of the best, Kimmel emphasized that he had one golden question for the teammates: "Why are you guys so much better than everyone else?" "It's a good question," Morgan responded, as the two then laughed off the late-night host's jab at the men's soccer team failing to be as successful as them.

Kimmel also praised the team for bringing a positive moment for the country, to which the soccer players agreed. "I think success just drown out all the other bad things," Morgan said.

Team co-captains Rapinoe and Morgan, who won an ESPY award on Wednesday for best female athlete, also talked about equal pay during the interview, which they have become outspoken about. After Kimmel emphasized that they should earn more than they make, Rapinoe thanked the late-night host and suggested he join them in their efforts. "We're taking you to mediation with us," Rapinoe said. "We are working towards that but I also think our fans and everyone is speaking for us," Morgan added.

Earlier this month, Rapinoe, who has been vocal about the Trump administration's policies toward the LGBTQ community, gained visibility for expressing during an interview that she would not want to visit the "f–ing White House" if her team won the World Cup. This caused the President to respond on social media, declaring that the soccer star should "never disrespect our country, the White House, or our flag."

Rapinoe's partner, WNBA star Sue Bird, also got involved in the spat when she published a blog entitled "So the President F*cking Hates My Girlfriend," criticizing Trump for the verbal attack. Bird also noted that Rapinoe will not let the outburst faze her. So far, the soccer team has accepted an invitation to visit Congress in Washington D.C. and celebrate their triumph. It remains unclear if they will visit the White House.

Though Rapinoe didn't comment about Trump, Kimmel explained that he had a solution should they not visit the White House. "I didn't "want to cheat you of the experience of visiting the White House," the late-night host said, before directing their attention to the other side of the stage. As the curtain rose, a set up of a mock Oval Office stood with a tray of "5,000 chicken nuggets" and "a couple of actors pretending to be Secret Service guys" appeared leaving Rapinoe and Morgan to burst into laughter.

"If you really are the champions that you know you are, the three of us will eat all of this before the night is done," Kimmel told them.