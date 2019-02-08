Meghan McCain Didn't Want Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner at Father's Funeral

"A funeral is obviously a sacred time and I thought that my family had made it clear, or at least I had, that the Trumps are unwelcome around me," she said when she visited 'The Late Show' on Thursday.

Meghan McCain revealed she wasn't happy that Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner attended her father John McCain's funeral when she visited The Late Show on Thursday.

Host Stephen Colbert read a quote from her eulogy. "We gather here to mourn the passing of American greatness. The real thing, not cheap rhetoric from men who will never come near the sacrifice he gave so willingly," he quoted.

"I did say that," she said. "And I mean it."

Colbert asked if McCain knew that Trump and Kushner would be in attendance before she wrote the eulogy, which was "pointed" at the president. "The nature of my father's cancer, I had the luxury and curse that I was writing it in real time and I obviously knew with his diagnosis that he would more than likely die within a year, so it's weird to write a eulogy for someone who's still alive," she said.

"When we were working on it, I didn't actually think about who would be attending the funeral," she said. "The answer is no, I did not know that they would be attending his funeral and it's weird to talk about it."

McCain added that she was unpleasantly surprised when Trump and Kushner showed up to the service.

"A funeral is obviously a sacred time and I thought that my family had made it clear, or at least I had, that the Trumps are unwelcome around me and that my father had been sort of very clear about the line between the McCains and the Trumps, so I was surprised when they were there," she said. "It made me uncomfortable and I hope I made them uncomfortable, honestly, with everything."

She said that it was a "weird" topic to discuss on a late-night show. "I also know that my father was always, if nothing, a ham and he designed his funeral to sort of be a bridging for America and to be healing," she continued.

"I really want it made very clear that the Trumps have beef with me then, in the words of Cardi B, they're gonna have beef with me forever and I'm not gonna forget," she said. "It's sort of a strange element to my life now that they attended and I wish they had chosen not to out of respect, if nothing more for me, but it's their call and I think America can judge on its own what they thought of that and what they thought of my eulogy."

Later in the interview, Colbert asked McCain if she was looking forward to anyone running in the 2020 presidential election.

"I am very curious to see if Joe Biden gets into the race because I love him on a personal level and I think it will be interesting to see if he can pull it off," she said. "He's in his 70s, but he's such a beloved American figure."

McCain added that the Biden family's support during her father's cancer battle was a "juxtaposition" with the Trump family's actions. "He was incredibly there for me and my family," she said about Biden, whose son died of the same form of cancer.

"We have this really strange and intense bond and I love him dearly, so if he becomes the nominee, I'm going to have to quit television because I can't say anything bad about him," she said. "And I told him that, so we will end up seeing what happens."

Watch the interview below.