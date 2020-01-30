Meghan Trainor Gets Surprise Visit From Dr. Phil During "Carpool Karaoke"

Joining James Corden on his infamous ride to work, Trainor and Corden sang along to some of her hit tunes including "All About That Bass" and "Like I'm Going to Lose You."

"I've been waiting years to take you to work," singer Meghan Trainor was quick to tell The Late Late Show host James Corden as she joined him for the "Carpool Karaoke" segment Thursday night.

Trainor, who is married to actor Daryl Sabara, reminisced about her comical first meeting with her now-husband, a moment she said exemplified a "modern day blind date" set up by Chloe Grace Moretz.

"It's so fun and I recommend it to everyone," Trainor said of married life. She then explained that she joined Moretz, Mortez's then-boyfriend Brooklyn Beckham and Sabara to go bowling. It was during that date where Trainor says Beckham and Mortez encouraged the singer to kiss Sabara.

"I looked at my security guard like 'be gone.' So that's what gave daryl the cue, 'oh it's going down," she recalled.

Trainor then said their second date was a karaoke night where the actor sang her "Your Song" by Elton John. "He's something else. I've never met anyone like him. and I was like 'I'm going to marry you.'"

Later in the car ride, Trainor discussed her resume of songwriting credits, penning songs for artists like Jennifer Lopez, Rascal Flats and Michael Buble. To test her songwriting skills, Trainor penned a mock song about traffic with Corden.

Despite having written for a myriad of A-list stars, Trainor admitted there's one person she is the most starstruck over: Dr. Phil McGraw.

"I went to a show the other day and I couldn't stop crying. For my birthday, my brother got me tickets to see Dr. Phil live and I went there and it was the greatest day of my life. Everything he says is absolutely spot on," she explained.

Making a surprise appearance, Dr. Phil then surprised Trainor by joining them in the car when they were at a stop. After first catching a glimpse of him, Trainor screamed and visibly excited. "Your teeth look so good! You're so handsome," she quipped.

After Corden advised her that this was her moment to have her one-on-one with McGraw, Trainor admitted that she had "so many questions." "I wrote an album called Treat Myself because I went through panic disorder ... two years later I'm slaying but I was uneducated about what anxiety could do to your body," she told McGraw. He then applauded her for being open about her struggles.

Dr. Phil then joined the singer by singing "All About That Bass"