'Mel Robbins Show' Ending After One Season in Syndication

It will be one and done in syndication for talker The Mel Robbins Show.

The Sony-produced strip, one of three talk shows to launch nationally in fall 2019, will remain in production to fill out its season order, but it won't return for a second run. The season's other new talkers, The Kelly Clarkson Show and Tamron Hall, have been renewed for 2020-21.

"The Mel Robbins Show will continue production as planned and deliver original episodes for the entire season, however it will not be returning for season two," Sony Pictures TV said in a statement. "Mel has had a positive impact on millions of daytime viewers and we still strongly believe in her message and the work she is doing. We are proud of the show and the talented team and thank our partners and launch group at Nexstar, and our advertisers and sponsors, for their exceptional support."

Added Robbins, "It was a privilege to have a platform on television to fight for everyday people. I am so proud of the show we created because it serves as a lifeline and daily resource for viewers who are struggling and want more out of their lives. I end every show by saying 'I believe in you and your ability to change,' and with or without this show, I mean it."

Robbins, a best-selling self-help author and speaker, launched her show in the fall amid the busiest season for new syndicated strips in eight years. The show, saddled with less-than-ideal time periods in a number of markets — it aired at 3 a.m. on L.A.'s KTLA before a recent upgrade to 4 p.m. — is averaging a modest 0.4 household rating for the season. In the week of Jan. 13, it drew 615,000 daily viewers, less than half the average for Clarkson's (1.75 million) and Hall's (1.36 million) shows.

The 2020-21 season, meanwhile, will bring talk shows fronted by Drew Barrymore and Nick Cannon to syndication, along with the Will Packer-produced newsmagazine Central Ave.

Broadcasting & Cable first reported the news.