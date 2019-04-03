Rosie O'Donnell, Melissa Leo Join Mark Ruffalo in HBO's 'I Know This Much Is True'

The cast of the limited series will also feature Archie Panjabi, Imogen Poots, Juliette Lewis and Kathryn Hahn.

HBO is filling out the cast of its Mark Ruffalo-led limited series I Know This Much Is True with a star-packed list of actresses.

The adaptation of Wally Lamb's best-selling 1998 novel will star Ruffalo (who's also an executive producer) as identical twin brothers. The cast will also feature Melissa Leo, Rosie O'Donnell, Archie Panjabi, Imogen Poots, Juliette Lewis and Kathryn Hahn.

The six-episode series is described as a family saga following the parallel lives of identical twin brothers Dominick and Thomas Birdsey in an epic story of betrayal, sacrifice and forgiveness, set against the backdrop of 20th century America.

Oscar winner Leo (The Fighter, I'm Dying Up Here) will play Ma — full name Concettina Ipolita Tempesta Birdsey — the mother of Dominic and Thomas. O'Donnell (SMILF) will play Lisa Sheffer, a social worker at the psychiatric hospital where Thomas, who suffers from paranoid schizophrenia, is staying.

Panjabi (The Good Wife, Blindspot) plays Dr. Patel, Thomas' newly appointed psychologist. Poots (Green Room, FX's Y) will play Joy Hanks, Dominick's girlfriend; Lewis (Camping) plays Nedra Frank, a self-obsessed grad student Dominick hires; and Hahn (Bad Moms, Transparent) plays Dessa Constantine, Dominick's ex-wife.

Derek Cianfrance (The Light Between Oceans, Blue Valentine) is writing and directing the limited series and executive produces with Ruffalo, Lamb, Ben Browning and Glen Basner of FilmNation Entertainment, Gregg Fienberg, Anya Epstein and Lynette Howell Taylor. Jamie Patricof is a co-exec producer.

I Know This Much Is True is part of a higher-volume HBO slate as part of new parent company WarnerMedia's efforts to increase original programming. Also on tap at HBO are The Time Traveler's Wife, Watchmen, Euphoria, Mrs. Fletcher, Los Espookys, the Nicole Kidman- and Hugh Grant-led limited series The Undoing and Joss Whedon's The Nevers. Season two of Big Little Lies is due in June.