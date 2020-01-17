Meryl Streep Heads Voice Cast for Apple TV+ Animated Earth Day Film

Chris O'Dowd, Ruth Negga and Jacob Tremblay also star in the short, based on the best-selling children's book 'Here We Are.'

Meryl Streep will lend her voice to Apple TV+ in an animated short film celebrating Earth Day.

The three-time Oscar winner will star with Chris O'Dowd (Sundance's State of the Union), Ruth Negga (Preacher) and Jacob Tremblay (Doctor Sleep) in Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth. The 36-minute film is based on Oliver Jeffers' best-selling 2017 children's book.

It's set to premiere April 17 on the tech giant's streaming platform, five days before the 50th anniversary of the first Earth Day celebration.

Here We Are will follow a precocious 7-year-old (voiced by Tremblay) who over the course of Earth Day learns about the wonders of his planet from his parents (Negga and O'Dowd) — and from a mysterious exhibit at the Museum of Everything. Streep will narrate the film.

The project comes from independent animation house Studio AKA (The Amazing World of Gumball, Oscar-nominated short A Morning Stroll). Philip Hunt directed the film and co-wrote it with Luke Matheny (God of Love, Maron). Hunt, Sue Goffe and Jeffers executive produce. Alex Somers (How to Train Your Dragon) composed the music.

Hunt and Jeffers previously collaborated on the BAFTA-winning animated short Lost and Found, based on the author's 2005 book.

Here We Are joins a lineup of kids and family programming on the 2 1/2-month-old Apple TV+ that also includes the animated Snoopy in Space — part of a deal between Apple and DHX Media for Peanuts-related content — live-action show Ghostwriter and educational series Helpsters. The latter is from Sesame Workshop, which has a content deal with Apple.