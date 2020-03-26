'Messiah' Canceled After a Single Season on Netflix

The Mark Burnett-produced drama is the latest one-and-done show at the streamer.

Messiah will not rise again at Netflix. The streamer has canceled the Mark Burnett-produced drama after a single season.

Actor Wil Traval shared news of the cancellation on Instagram, thanking fans for watching the show and writing, "I wish things were different."

The series centers on a CIA agent (Michelle Monaghan) who investigates a man (Mehdi Debhi) whose followers claim is the second coming of Jesus and who can apparently perform miracles. It debuted Jan. 1.

Netflix does not release detailed viewing data for its shows. A source told The Hollywood Reporter that the company didn't feel confident about producing another season of the show, which features an international cast and filmed in several countries, given the current state of the world as it faces the coronavirus pandemic.

Michael Petroni (ABC's Miracles, The Dangerous Lives of Altar Boys) created Messiah and also executive produced with Burnett, Roma Downey, Andrew Deane of Industry Entertainment and director James McTeigue. The cast also included John Ortiz, Tomer Sisley, Melinda Page Hamilton, Stefanie LaVie Owen, Jane Adams, Sayyid El Alami and Fares Landoulsi.

The series received mixed reviews, with The Hollywood Reporter critic Daniel Fienberg calling it "dramatically inert." Messiah becomes the latest one-and-done show on Netflix, joining the likes of AJ and the Queen, Spinning Out, Daybreak, Tuca & Bertie and Chambers in lasting only a single season on the platform.