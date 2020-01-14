Method Man to Star in 'Power' Spinoff at Starz

The actor and rapper joins Mary J. Blige in the cast of the drama.

Actor and rapper Method Man will star in a spinoff of Power at Starz.

He joins the previously cast Mary J. Blige on the show, titled Power Book II: Ghost. The premium cable outlet has said the drama is an extension of its flagship series Power, which is set to air its series finale on Feb. 9.

Method Man (seen in character in the image at the top of this post) will play an attorney named Davis Maclean. Brilliant, ethically challenged and harboring a few secrets of his own, Davis is drawn into the Power world on multiple axes, and in a world riddled with murder and drugs, the only thing he's addicted to is winning.

Power creator Courtney Kemp said Ghost will "continue the journey of some of Power's most controversial characters," though despite its title it won't necessarily focus on James "Ghost" St. Patrick, played by Omari Hardwick.

Details of Blige's role in the show are being kept quiet.

Power is Starz's most-watched original series, with season five having averaged 12 million viewers across all platforms. Kemp's overall deal at Starz parent Lionsgate includes development of "projects inspired by the world of" the show.

Method Man is coming off HBO's The Deuce. The Wu-Tang Clan member's acting credits also include The Wire, TBS' The Last O.G., VH1's The Breaks and the feature films Keanu, Trainwreck and How High. He is repped by CAA, Shauna Garr and Frankfurt Kurnit.