Mexican Superstar Eugenio Derbez Inks TV Deal at Lionsgate

Under the pact, the 'Overboard' star and his 3Pas Studios producing partner Benjamin Odell will create and produce English- and Spanish-language series for the studio.

Days after Overboard hit theaters, star and producer Eugenio Derbez is setting his sights on television.

Derbez and his 3Pas Studios partner Benjamin Odell have signed an overall deal with Lionsgate Television. Under the multiple-year pact, Derbez and Odell will create and produce English- and Spanish-language series for Lionsgate's television group as well as streaming platforms including its recently launched Spanish-language OTT service Pantaya.

The TV deal extends Lionsgate's relationship with 3Pas, which already included a first-look feature-film deal with Lionsgate's Pantelion Films banner. (Pantelion and MGM produced Overboard, the gender-swapped reboot starring Anna Faris.) In addition to Overboard, Derbez has starred in and produced Pantelion's Instructions Not Included — the highest-grossing Spanish-language film released in the U.S. — as well as last year's How to Be a Latin Lover.

"We’re delighted to launch this new phase of our relationship with Lionsgate, a major Hollywood studio that embraces the creative vision of its artists and is committed to super-serve underserved audiences, including the growing acculturated Latinx market,” Derbez and Odell said in a joint statement. “It’s great working with Paul [Presburger, Pantelion CEO] and his team at Pantelion, and we look forward to expanding that collaboration in order to supply Lionsgate's television business and streaming services with exciting, premium quality content for a diverse spectrum of audiences.”

Derbez was first introduced to U.S. audiences during the Oscars when he introduced the original song "Remember Me," from Coco. His credits include Under the Same Moon, Jack and Jill, Miracles From Heaven and Disney's upcoming The Nutcracker and the Four Realms. Derbez joins a Lionsgate TV roster that includes Eric and Kim Tannenbaum (Two and a Half Men), Courtney Kemp (Power) and Paul Feig, among others.

3Pas Studios is repped by UTA and attorney Howard Abramson.