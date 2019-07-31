MGM TV Inks Deal With Brat to Develop YA Programming (Exclusive)

MGM TV is teaming with digital entertainment startup Brat to create programming for YA audiences.

The two companies will collaborate to develop, acquire and option projects that could be distributed across traditional and streaming platforms. Brat, which has more than 60 employees, will add to its staff, including hiring a senior development executive, to support the buildout of this new slate of shows.

After two years producing teen-centric shows for YouTube and Facebook, this marks Brat's first big move to partner with a Hollywood studio. The company, which has raised more than $42 million in funding, is best-known for online series Chicken Girls, which stars Annie LeBlanc. Combined with series Zoe Valentine, the two shows have amassed more than 4.5 billion minutes of watch time. Brat has 11 million unique viewers each quarter.

"This generation has an enormous appetite for the kind of longer-form, engaging narratives that Mark, Barry and the team at MGM are so successful at creating," said Brat co-founder Rob Fishman. "We couldn’t ask for a better partner."

Mark Burnett, chairman of MGM's Worldwide TV group, added, "What Rob and Brat are doing in the YA space is truly groundbreaking, and we know they will be an incredible partner as MGM continues to expand into this arena."