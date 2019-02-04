Michael B. Jordan Inks TV First-Look Deal With Amazon

Michael B. Jordan is moving his TV deal.

The actor-producer's Outlier Society banner has inked a first-look deal with Amazon Studios and will create and develop new projects for the retailer/streamer under the pact. Jordan's company previously had a TV and film overall deal with Skydance. (Jordan signed a first-look film pact with Warner Bros. in January.)

As part of the pact, Amazon and Outlier's projects will contain an inclusion rider stipulating inclusive and representative hiring for cast and/or crew.



"It's an exciting moment for Outlier Society,” Jordan said Monday in a statement. "On behalf of myself and president of production, Alana Mayo, we are thrilled to be entering into this partnership with Amazon Studios. In just a few short years they have become home to some of television’s most groundbreaking series and an extraordinary place for talent to create, with a cutting-edge business model that speaks to today’s audiences. Alongside the expert leadership at Amazon Studios, we can’t wait to unveil the fruits of this union."



Jordan's Outlier banner is focused on bringing eclectic, inclusive and diverse stories and voices into the marketplace. The company was founded in 2016 and was among the first to adopt inclusion riders. Outlier's credits include the Emmy-nominated HBO telepic Fahrenheit 451, in which Jordan starred; OWN's forthcoming David Makes Man; and Netflix's upcoming Raising Dion (on which he will recur).

"The key to Michael’s success, going back to the beginning of his career, has been his ability to elevate each role he has brought to life, often shattering stereotypes along the way,” said Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke. “One of the reasons it’s so exciting to be in business with him, Alana and Outlier Society is because they are part of the new wave of creative talents emphasizing diversity both above and below the line, and using their success to empower others. We can’t wait to bring their vision to a global audience who is hungry for revolutionary, authentic content.”

Jordan joins a roster of talent with overall/first-look deals at Amazon that also includes Nicole Kidman, Isa Dick Hackett, Jordan Peele and Barry Jenkins, among others.

Jordan (Black Panther, Parenthood, Friday Night Lights) is repped by WME and Bloom Hergott.