Michael B. Jordan-Peter Moffat Legal Thriller Snags Series Order at AMC

AMC has added a pair of series to its roster of originals, picking up legal drama 61st Street and hour-long dark comedy Kevin Can F**k Himself.

The two shows, both from in-house AMC Studios, came out of the cabler's script-to-series development model, whereby a writers room is opened and several scripts are written. If those come in well, the project bypasses filming a pilot and goes straight to series. The model has produced current AMC series Lodge 49 and NOS4A2, as well as the since-canceled Dietland and The Son.

"At AMC we believe in shows that have startling vision and fresh voice, with something to say," said Sarah Barnett, president of AMC Networks Entertainment Group and AMC Studios. "These two projects couldn't be more in our sweet spot, as both have something big to say, and a genius way of saying it."

Courtroom thriller 61st Street, which has a two-season order with eight episodes per season, comes from executive producer Michael B. Jordan and creator Peter Moffat (The Night Of source material Criminal Justice, Showtime's upcoming Your Honor). It centers on Moses Johnson, a promising African American high school athlete who is swept up in Chicago's notoriously corrupt justice system. Taken by police as a gang member, he's put into the eye of a storm as police and prosecutors seek revenge for the death of an officer in a drug bust gone bad.

Moffat will serve as showrunner and executive produce with Jordan and Alana Mayo of his Outlier Society banner and BBC Studios' Hilary Salmon.

Kevin Can F**k Himself was created by Lodge 49 writer Valerie Armstrong and explores the secret life of a type of woman people think they know: the sitcom wife. It will explore what the world looks like through her eyes, alternating between single-camera realism and multi-camera comedy, and imagine what happens when the sitcom wife breaks free of her confines and forces the world to let her take the lead.

Craig DiGregorio (Shrill, Kevin (Probably) Saves the World) will serve as showrunner and executive produce with Rashida Jones and Will McCormack of Le Train Train.

The two series join an AMC roster that includes flagship series The Walking Dead and spinoff Fear the Walking Dead, Better Call Saul, Lodge 49, NOS4A2, The Terror and McMafia, along with the upcoming Dispatches From Elsewhere and an untitled sci-fi/romance anthology from Will Bridges and Brett Goldstein.