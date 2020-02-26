Michael Bostick to Run Adam F. Goldberg's Production Company (Exclusive)

Adam F. Goldberg is expanding his ABC Studios-based production company.

Michael Bostick has been tapped to serve as president of Goldberg's unnamed production company. Bostick, who has already started work with Goldberg, will help the creator of ABC's The Goldbergs and spinoff Schooled expand his footprint at the Disney-owned studio.

"Michael was among the first to truly believe in my ability to write family comedy," Goldberg said. "During his time as CEO of Walden Media, he hired me to write four movies and it was always a truly enjoyable process. His input on how to improve my scripts was invaluable, but what impressed me most was his endless enthusiasm and positivity. I consider myself beyond lucky to have someone with his experience running my company. I know it’s a perfect fit because he collects toy rocket ships, which will be proudly displayed next to my '80s action figure collection!"

Bostick is repped by Myman Greenspan.