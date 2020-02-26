10:15am PT by Lesley Goldberg
Michael Bostick to Run Adam F. Goldberg's Production Company (Exclusive)
Adam F. Goldberg is expanding his ABC Studios-based production company.
Michael Bostick has been tapped to serve as president of Goldberg's unnamed production company. Bostick, who has already started work with Goldberg, will help the creator of ABC's The Goldbergs and spinoff Schooled expand his footprint at the Disney-owned studio.
"Michael was among the first to truly believe in my ability to write family comedy," Goldberg said. "During his time as CEO of Walden Media, he hired me to write four movies and it was always a truly enjoyable process. His input on how to improve my scripts was invaluable, but what impressed me most was his endless enthusiasm and positivity. I consider myself beyond lucky to have someone with his experience running my company. I know it’s a perfect fit because he collects toy rocket ships, which will be proudly displayed next to my '80s action figure collection!"
Bostick arrives after stints at Walden Media, Tom Shadyac's Shady Acres Entertainment and Imagine Films. He most recently ran his own independent production company, Rocket Science Entertainment, with film and TV projects set up at multiple studios. His film credits also include Liar Liar, Bruce Almighty, Parental Guidance and an untitled Sandra Bullock comedy in the works at Warners. On the TV side, he was an exec producer on ABC's 8 Simple Rules for Dating My Teenage Daughter and earned an Emmy and Golden Globe for producing HBO miniseries From the Earth to the Moon with Tom Hanks, Ron Howard and Brian Grazer.
"I’ve long admired and believed in Adam’s enormous talent," Bostick said. "His strong comedic voice is an undeniable force in the entertainment landscape today and I’m thrilled for the opportunity to build on his impressive track record and create new original and compelling content with him and his partners at ABC Studios for a variety of platforms."
Goldberg moved his overall deal from his longtime home at Sony Pictures TV to ABC Studios last year as part of a sizable four-year, eight-figure pact.
Bostick is repped by Myman Greenspan.
