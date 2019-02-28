Michael Cohen Hearing Draws 13.5 Million Viewers (at Least)

The former Trump lawyer's grilling by the House Committee on Oversight and Reform was the most watched program on TV Wednesday.

The biggest thing on TV Wednesday wasn't the finale of The Masked Singer — it was former Donald Trump lawyer Michael Cohen testifying before Congress.

Blanket coverage of Cohen's testimony to the House Committee on Oversight and Reform on broadcast networks and cable news channels delivered 13.51 million viewers, according to early Nielsen figures. Final numbers are likely to be significantly higher, as coverage on NBC and Spanish-language broadcasters Telemundo and Univision aren't included. Figures for those networks should become available Friday.

ABC's coverage, which ran from 9:45 a.m.-3 p.m. ET, drew the biggest total audience with just under 3.1 million viewers. CBS, which aired the hearing from 9:52 a.m.-2:07 p.m. and 4:19 p.m.-5:04 p.m., averaged 3.05 million. MSNBC led cable news from 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. with 2.86 million viewers, followed by Fox News, 2.38 million, and CNN, 2.17 million.

CNN, however, led its cable competition in the key news demographic of adults 25-54 with 593,000 people from that age group tuning in. MSNBC drew 456,000 in the demo and Fox News 394,000. On broadcast, ABC (760,000 viewers in the 25-54 demo) topped CBS (666,000).

Fox News reclaimed the overall cable-news lead in primetime as coverage shifted (depending on the outlet) to the U.S.-North Korea summit. Fox News averaged 3.45 million viewers in primetime to 3.14 million for MSNBC and 1.79 million for CNN. MSNBC had a small demographic edge with 645,000 adults 25-54 to 629,000 for Fox News. CNN drew 577,000 in the demo.

Cohen's testimony will likely end up as a somewhat smaller draw than a couple recent pieces of televised political theater. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation hearing in September 2018 brought in more than 20 million viewers, and former FBI director James Comey's congressional testimony in June 2017 averaged about 19.5 million.