Michael Engleman Named Chief Marketing Officer at Showtime

The former Turner executive will also have oversight for Pop and Smithsonian Channel's marketing efforts.

Showtime has hired former Turner executive Michael Engleman as its chief marketing officer.

Engleman will have oversight of the premium cable outlet's marketing, creative advertising and digital media divisions. He'll also oversee marketing for Pop TV and Smithsonian Channel, which like Showtime are part of CBS Corp. He'll report to Showtime chairman and CEO and CBS chief creative officer David Nevins.

"Michael is a brilliant and experienced marketing leader whose calling card is his clever, original vision," said Nevins. "His ability to thrive within the sensory overload of modern-day media on all platforms sets him apart, making him the ideal choice to articulate the next generation of Showtime Networks to all audiences."

Engleman is taking over for Don Buckley, who is departing Showtime after eight years to pursue other opportunities. HBO's Chris Spadaccini was recently upped to chief marketing officer for WarnerMedia Entertainment, adding TNT, TBS and TruTV to his portfolio.

Prior to joining Showtime, Engleman was chief marketing officer for TBS and TNT, where he was in charge of all branding and marketing, including digital and social and the creation of a new content marketing group designed to leverage opportunities in a multi-platform media world. He oversaw the marketing campaigns that helped launch shows like The Alienist, The Last O.G., Full Frontal With Samantha Bee and Claws, among others.

He joined Turner in 2016 as executive vp entertainment marketing and brand innovation after having held a similar post at NBCUniversal's Syfy and Chiller.