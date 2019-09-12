Michael McKean to Star in HBO Max Comedy 'Delilah'

The 'Better Call Saul' actor joins the pilot, playing a man who meets a young woman claiming to be his daughter.

Former Better Call Saul star Michael McKean is headed to HBO Max.

The Emmy-nominated actor will star in a comedy pilot called Delilah for the WarnerMedia streaming service, which is set to debut in spring 2020. He plays a successful car dealer who's dealing with the death of his wife, his bickering grown children and the arrival of Delilah (Jessica Rothe, La La Land, Happy Death Day), a young woman who claims to be his daughter.

McKean's Tom Childs Sr. is something of a local celebrity thanks to a series of TV commercials for his car dealership. He's not used to dealing with emotions, but recent events are forcing him to become more introspective and take stock of his life. It's possible that Delilah is Tom's daughter, but it's also possible she's lying, mistaken, crazy or all of the above.

Delilah is based on a script written by Aisling Bea and Sharon Horgan (This Way Up) for Channel 4 in the U.K. Kirker Butler (The Cleveland Show, Life in Pieces) is rewriting it for HBO Max and will executive produce with Bea, Horgan, Clelia Mountford, Rothe and Kapital Entertainment's Aaron Kaplan and Dana Honor. Kapital and Horgan and Mountford's Merman Films will produce the project.

The pilot is one of several in the works for HBO Max, including the Practical Magic prequel Rules of Magic, from Melissa Rosenberg; the YA drama Red Bird Lane, from John Wells; and the comedy Generation, executive produced by Lena Dunham. Ten other scripted shows and two unscripted projects have series orders from the streamer, and a handful of feature films are in development.

McKean played Jimmy's (Bob Odenkirk) brother Chuck McGill for three seasons on AMC;s Better Call Saul and returned as a guest star in the show's most recent season, for which he earned an Emmy nomination. Other recent credits include Amazon's Good Omens and guest roles on NBC's The Good Place and HBO's Veep. He is repped by APA and Harriet Sternberg Management.