Michael Moore's 'TV Nation' Reboot Scuttled at TBS

TBS has scrapped Michael Moore's TV Nation docuseries after the filmmaker was unable to carve out time for it amid other projects.

The decision to scuttle the show comes more than a year after TBS parent Turner announced a series project with Moore. But the Fahrenheit 11/9 filmmaker was also committed to several other projects and wasn't able to devote sufficient time to the series, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Turner announced a series order for a collaboration with Moore back in 2017. It was originally titled Live From the Apocalypse and destined for TNT. At the time, Moore said the series would be "a raucous gathering place for millions of our fellow citizens in desperate need of a break from the screaming pundits and the purveyors of 'alternative facts.' Our show will be dangerous and relentless. And it will be the destination for those who want to know what's really going on and what they might be able to do about it."

In May 2018, the company announced it was moving the show to TBS and renaming it TV Nation — the same title as Moore's pre-Daily Show satire of TV newsmagazines that first aired on NBC in 1994. TBS aired teasers for the show in the summer, and as late as September, Moore's team was gearing up for it to premiere before the end of the year.

Since then, however, there's been silence on the show, which was to have included interviews and field pieces, with Moore directing and appearing on camera. He was also executive producing with Fahrenheit 11/9 and Sicko producer Meghan O'Hara.

Variety first reported the news.