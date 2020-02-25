'Guardians of the Galaxy' Favorite Joins Showtime's 'The President Is Missing'

Michael Rooker will play a government agent in the adaptation of James Patterson and Bill Clinton's best-selling novel.

Guardians of the Galaxy and Walking Dead veteran Michael Rooker has joined the cast of Showtime's thriller The President Is Missing.

Rooker will play the government agent tasked with protecting the vice president (David Oyelowo) in the adaptation of James Patterson and Bill Clinton's mega-selling novel. He joins a cast that also includes Janet McTeer, Medina Senghore, Paul Adelstein and Gina Gallego.

The drama centers on Oyelowo's James Martin, the powerless and politically aimless vice president of the United States. When he unexpectedly becomes president halfway through his administration's first term, he walks right into a secret, world-threatening crisis both inside and outside the White House. Attacked on all sides, with scandal and conspiracy swirling around him, he has to choose whether to keep his head down, toe the party line and survive or act on his stubborn, late-developing conscience and take a stand.

Rooker will play Greg Parkes, the special agent in charge of the vice presidential detail. The impossible task of protecting Martin has proved more than a warrior like Parkes can bear.

Rooker played Yondu in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy films and was a key figure in the early seasons of The Walking Dead as Merle Dixon. He appears in the next Fast and Furious movie, due for release in May, and recently wrapped The Suicide Squad for Warner Bros. Recent credits also include Fantasy Island and Brightburn. Rooker is repped by Gersh and Link Entertainment.

Anthony Peckham (Invictus) is adapting The President Is Missing, which has sold more than 2 million copies in North America since its publication in 2018. He executive produces with Christopher McQuarrie and Heather McQuarrie via their Invisible Ink Productions, Clinton, Patterson, Bill Robinson, Leopoldo Gout and Oyelowo. Jillian Share of Invisible Ink is a co-EP.