Michael Sheen to Star in Fox Serial-Killer Drama From Greg Berlanti

He's set to play an imprisoned murderer and father of a criminal psychologist who profiles other killers.

Fox and Warner Bros. have cast Michael Sheen in a killer role.

The Masters of Sex star will play one of the leads in Fox's pilot Prodigal Son. The drama, a co-production between Warner Bros. TV and Fox Entertainment, centers on a criminal psychologist Malcolm Bright, who knows how killers think — because his father is a notorious serial killer known as "The Surgeon."

Sheen will play the father, Martin Whitly, once a devoted family man and successful cardiothoracic surgeon with high-profile patients. He's also a predatory sociopath who's in prison for murdering more than 20 people.

The show's cast also includes Lou Diamond Phillips, Aurora Perrineau and Frank Harts. The lead role of Malcolm has yet to be cast.

The darkly comedic Prodigal Son will center on Malcolm as he helps the NYPD solve crimes and catch killers while dealing with a manipulative mother, an annoyingly normal sister, a homicidal father still looking to bond with his son and his own constantly evolving neuroses.

Chris Fedak (Chuck) and Sam Sklaver, who worked together on ABC's Deception last season, wrote the pilot and executive produce with Berlanti Productions' Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter and director Lee Toland Krieger.

Prodigal Son is one of three pilots this cycle for Berlanti Productions, along with Batwoman and Katy Keene at The CW. The company has a record 15 scripted series on air.

Sheen next stars in Amazon's Good Omens, based on the book by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett. Other credits include Passengers, 30 Rock and The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn. He is repped by ICM, Link Entertainment, Roxane Vacca and attorney James Adams.