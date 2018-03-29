Michael Showalter Inks Overall Deal With Annapurna TV

The 'Wet Hot American Summer' and 'Search Party' co-creator will create and develop projects for the independent studio.

Comedy veteran Michael Showalter is putting down roots at Annapurna Television.

Showalter, who co-created hits such as TBS' Search Party and Wet Hot American Summer, has inked a multiple-year, first-look deal to produce, write and direct new projects for the independent studio.



Showalter has also launched a production company, Semi-Formal Productions, with the pact covering current and future TV projects in development. Jordana Mollick will serve as president of development and production at Semi-Formal. She previously worked with Showalter on the feature Hello, My Name Is Doris. The company will produce film and TV projects.

Showalter and Semi-Formal are repped by UTA, Principato Young and Stone Genow.