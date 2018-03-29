10:45am PT by Lesley Goldberg
Michael Showalter Inks Overall Deal With Annapurna TV
Comedy veteran Michael Showalter is putting down roots at Annapurna Television.
Showalter, who co-created hits such as TBS' Search Party and Wet Hot American Summer, has inked a multiple-year, first-look deal to produce, write and direct new projects for the independent studio.
Showalter has also launched a production company, Semi-Formal Productions, with the pact covering current and future TV projects in development. Jordana Mollick will serve as president of development and production at Semi-Formal. She previously worked with Showalter on the feature Hello, My Name Is Doris. The company will produce film and TV projects.
"I'm thrilled to launch Semi-Formal Productions with Jordana," Showalter said. "She has long been a trusted colleague who always inspires me with her incredible taste in material and passion for championing artists, and we are honored to partner with Sue Naegle and her team at Annapurna, who are defined by their reputation for nurturing diverse and talented writers and directors and telling daring, inventive and contemporary stories."
Showalter arrives at Annapurna following the breakout success of Oscar-nominated feature The Big Sick, which he directed. He co-created TBS' critical darling Search Party and Netflix's Wet Hot American Summer, which was based on the movie he co-wrote (and starred in). Next up, he's exec producing and directing The CW drama pilot In the Dark and will helm an untitled holiday comedy for Universal Pictures starring Jessica Chastain and Octavia Spencer.
Showalter and Semi-Formal are repped by UTA, Principato Young and Stone Genow.
